Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Acadiana 49, Sulphur 0
Amite 34, Loranger 0
Ascension Catholic 34, Opelousas Catholic 32
Baker 20, Mentorship Academy 14, OT
Basile 35, Ville Platte 20
Baton Rouge Catholic 43, Easton 34
Baton Rouge Episcopal 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 15
Belle Chasse 21, South Plaquemines 6
Ben Franklin 35, Fisher 6
Berwick 36, Kaplan 8
Bolton 39, B.T. Washington 36
Broadmoor 14, Tara 0
Brother Martin 28, Saint Paul’s 14
Brusly 13, St. Michael 6
C.E. Byrd 46, Huntington 22
Carencro 50, Barbe 29
Central Catholic 35, Abbeville 34
Country Day 30, Ellender 14
Covenant Christian Academy 15, Houma Christian 14
Covington 22, Franklinton 7
Crowley 21, Northwest 20
De La Salle 28, Holy Cross 22
Delhi Charter 32, Bastrop 8
Delta Charter 16, River Oaks 6
Destrehan 42, Ehret 6
Drew Central, Ark. 34, D’Arbonne Woods 20
Dunham 21, Live Oak 3
E.D. White 38, Hannan 0
East Ascension 16, West Monroe 10, OT
East Beauregard 66, Pickering 42
East Feliciana 33, East Iberville 0
East St. John 36, Lanier, Miss. 25
Elton 49, Lena Northwood 6
Erath 24, North Vermilion 14
Eunice 39, Jennings 14
Evangel Christian Academy 42, Mansfield 38
Franklin Parish 23, St. Frederick Catholic 20
General Trass (Lake Providence) 49, Magnolia Excellence 18
Glenbrook 42, Bossier 14
Grant 57, Block 0
Gueydan 54, North Central 12
Hahnville 42, Mandeville 41
Hammond 42, Riverdale 0
Hanson Memorial 45, Delcambre 31
Haughton 44, LaGrange 14
Haynesville 33, Camden Harmony Grove, Ark. 26
Highland Baptist 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 14
Holy Savior Menard 32, Pineville 13
Homer 33, Minden 27
Iowa 43, RHS 0
Istrouma 24, Belaire 7
Karr 46, Scotlandville 8
Kenner Discovery 15, Bonnabel 7
King 17, Haynes Academy 15
Lafayette 54, Comeaux 20
Lafayette Christian Academy 33, Woodlawn (BR) 12
Lake Arthur 32, Mamou 14
Lakeshore 35, Chalmette 0
Lakeside 46, Ringgold 12
Lakeview 33, Montgomery 6
Leesville 21, Jena 14
Livonia 25, Pine Prairie 0
Logansport 44, Loyola Prep 42
Loreauville 39, DeQuincy 2
M.L. King Charter 20, Franklin 8
Madison 26, Northeast 0
Many 50, DeRidder 7
McDonogh #35 19, South Terrebonne 14
NDHS 35, St. Martinville 14
New Iberia 35, Sam Houston 14
Newman 42, Riverside Academy 20
North Caddo 40, North Webster 18
North DeSoto 71, Center, Texas 42
Northlake Christian 20, Albany 14
Northshore 52, Salmen 21
Oakdale 59, Oberlin 29
Opelousas 27, Natchitoches Central 7
Ouachita Christian 48, Oak Grove 20
Ouachita Parish 43, Neville 29
Parkview Baptist 21, New Iberia Catholic 7
Parkway 45, Red River 0
Patterson 54, Bunkie 6
Peabody 27, Ferriday 26
Pine 34, Independence 0
Plaquemine 44, McKinley 14
Pointe Coupee Catholic 57, West St. Mary 0
Ponchatoula 10, Dutchtown 7
Port Allen 24, Donaldsonville 20
Richwood 34, Rayville 6
Rosepine 48, South Beauregard 7
Rummel 17, University (Lab) 14
Ruston 28, Jesuit 23
Sacred Heart 53, Marksville 16
Sarah T. Reed 12, Cohen 2
Shaw 21, Houston Kinkaid, Texas 12
Shreveport Northwood 35, Wossman 0
Slaughter 16, Varnado 8
Slidell 24, Bogalusa 18
St. Amant 14, Booker T. Washington 13
St. Augustine 35, Landry/Walker 0
St. Charles Catholic 21, Lutcher 20
St. James 48, West St. John 0
St. John 29, Central Private 14
St. Louis 14, Iota 11
St. Martin’s 28, Pope John Paul 0
St. Mary’s 26, Buckeye 7
St. Thomas More 42, Alexandria 35
Sterlington 51, Mangham 32
Teurlings Catholic 41, Avoyelles 12
Texarkana Texas, Texas 46, Benton 35
Thibodaux 49, South Lafourche 19
Thomas Jefferson 15, Patrick Taylor 14
Tioga 21, Breaux Bridge 12
Union Parish 26, Airline 22
Vandebilt Catholic 36, Central Lafourche 25
Vermilion Catholic 48, Ascension Episcopal 24
Vidalia 30, Cedar Creek 29
Walker 54, Fontainebleau 3
Welsh 29, Westlake 12
West Feliciana 21, Central - B.R. 20
West Harrison, Miss. 47, St. Helena 46
West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Westgate 20, Lake Charles College Prep 12
Winnfield 14, Caldwell Parish 13
Zachary 40, John Curtis Christian 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
