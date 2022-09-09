EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team ranked third in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. The Warriors (3-0) remained in the same position from the preseason poll and received one first-place vote. West Chester (4-0) took...

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO