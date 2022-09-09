ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks runaway teen

Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Pasco County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
washingtoncounty.news

Two south Florida residents jailed for trafficking cocaine and meth

A south Florida couple are behind bars in Washington County after a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in Vernon. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. on September 9, parked to the side of the Vernon Express convenience store, after business hours.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two south Florida residents were arrested last Friday for alleged drug trafficking, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 2:59 a.m., a deputy reported a suspicious blue Dodge caravan parked at the Vernon Express convenience store after hours. When discovering the van...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Parents concerned about students crossing busy Pasco roads

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Pasco County are concerned about students crossing busy roads to get to school. It’s an issue made more prevalent with the school district canceling courtesy bus routes this year for middle and high school students within 2 miles of campus. That’s because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Hudson High School#The Florida Farm Bureau
The Laker/Lutz News

Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough

Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
fox13news.com

Skeletal remains found near US 19 in Hudson, Pasco deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. - Reports of skeletal remains prompted a large law enforcement response near the intersection of US 19 and Hudson Avenue in Pasco County Tuesday. At least a dozen Pasco County Sheriff's Office vehicles lined US 19 North between Bradco Supply Corp. and Circle S BBQ, across from Hotel Liquidation Warehouse.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy