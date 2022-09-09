Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
Three former Hudson High teachers charged with fraud in alleged testing scam
(PASCO COUNTY, FLA) — Three former Florida high school teachers are under arrest for allegedly taking part in a testing scam for money. An investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said teachers at Hudson High provided copies of the exam as “study guides” for the students.
Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers
The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses, but the teen said she was roughed up by a police sergeant.
Pasco County high schooler accused of sending threatening texts
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Sunlake High School student is accused of texting threats to other students at the school after he was dismissed for the day, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies say 19-year-old Dimitri Juste was allowed to walk home Monday following...
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks runaway teen
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
washingtoncounty.news
Two south Florida residents jailed for trafficking cocaine and meth
A south Florida couple are behind bars in Washington County after a routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in Vernon. A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. on September 9, parked to the side of the Vernon Express convenience store, after business hours.
WJHG-TV
South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two south Florida residents were arrested last Friday for alleged drug trafficking, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 2:59 a.m., a deputy reported a suspicious blue Dodge caravan parked at the Vernon Express convenience store after hours. When discovering the van...
Bay News 9
Parents concerned about students crossing busy Pasco roads
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Pasco County are concerned about students crossing busy roads to get to school. It’s an issue made more prevalent with the school district canceling courtesy bus routes this year for middle and high school students within 2 miles of campus. That’s because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.
The Laker/Lutz News
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
Bradenton Police Chief accused of 'possible criminal conduct' exonerated
Chief Melanie Bevan originally faced allegations when an officer filed the June complaint, citing an unlawful search of a home as her reason.
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Hudson, sheriff's office says
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a wooded area off of US-19, near the New Jersey Avenue intersection. K-9s and forensics teams with the sheriff's office entered...
fox13news.com
Skeletal remains found near US 19 in Hudson, Pasco deputies say
HUDSON, Fla. - Reports of skeletal remains prompted a large law enforcement response near the intersection of US 19 and Hudson Avenue in Pasco County Tuesday. At least a dozen Pasco County Sheriff's Office vehicles lined US 19 North between Bradco Supply Corp. and Circle S BBQ, across from Hotel Liquidation Warehouse.
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
Man critically injured in Winter Haven hit-and-run, deputies say
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for striking a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Serious "Swatting" Situation in Lakeland
Fake 9-1-1 Call Sends Officers to a Lakeland Restaurant
fox13news.com
Hillsborough to discuss possible school boundary changes
Hillsborough County school leaders say they may need to make some adjustments. The school district will be hosting town halls to discuss possible school boundary changes to alleviate overcrowding.
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
