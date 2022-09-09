ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida tops 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE – Passing another grim milestone, more than 80,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

The state Department of Health released a report Friday that said at least 80,386 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

That total was up from 79,573 in a report released Aug. 26 and up from 78,559 in a report released Aug. 12.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new report also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases.

Florida had 28,791 newly reported cases last week, after totaling 38,956 the previous week.

As a comparison, it had 78,215 new cases during the week that started July 8 and 76,012 new cases during the week that started July 15, according to the report.

Cleo Holmes
3d ago

the people on here who are saying it's bull crap are you antivaxers. Because of you right wing idiots who refused to get vaccinated we now have polio running rampant in the communities you spread those lies. Polio is back because of idiots like you. you guys are so stupid that you wouldn't listen to doctors but you listened to politicians.

Sabrina Taylor
3d ago

cause people all over the usa and foreign countries coming into florida bringing there disease self here not wearing a mask it's like there sent here to unleash disease on us

BranchingOut Nurseries
3d ago

average age of death via Covid still 4 years over the average age of mortality in the USA and with 2 plus co-morbidities. 82 years old with comorbidities, thank you DeSantis for not overreacting and allowing your citizens to do what they can to protect the vulnerable while not hurting the rest.

Related
wmfe.org

New COVID-19 boosters available as Florida deaths exceed 80,000

Florida has surpassed 80,000 deaths from COVID-19. In the U.S. more than one million have died. And around the world, the death toll so far is 6.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that at least 80,386 Floridians have died from COVID-19, with...
WESH

Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them

ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
CBS Miami

70 percent increase in extremist incidents, ADL new report

MIAMI - There was a 70 percent increase in antisemitic and extremist related incidents in the state between 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League.In total, there were 207 extremist-related incidents in Florida in 2021, compared to 121 in 2020, according to the ADL Center on Extremism. According to the ADL, the incidents were driven, in part, by widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories which have "animated extremists and fueled antisemitism." Florida is home to an extensive, interconnected network of white supremacists and other far-right extremists who often collaborate in planning and executing propaganda distribution campaigns,...
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
CBS Miami

Florida minimum wage poised to go to $11

MIAMI - In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida's minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that. Under the measure, the minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and will increase by $1 each Sept. 30 until 2026.
CBS Miami

Florida aims to impede class action litigation over state Medicaid practices

TALLAHASSEE - Florida is trying to fend off a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that the Medicaid program is denying coverage for incontinence supplies in violation of laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act. Attorneys for the state filed documents last week in federal court in Jacksonville disputing that two named plaintiffs had legal standing to pursue the case and arguing that it should not be considered as a class action. The lawsuit, filed in July, said the Medicaid program stopped providing incontinence supplies to plaintiffs Blanca Meza and Destiny Belanger after they turned 21, though they are incontinent and...
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
