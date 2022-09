David Lee Roth is back with another “Roth Lives! Studio Live” classic Van Halen track. This time it’s ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’!. On September 1st, Dave released a new studio version of Van Halen’s 1984 classic ‘Panama’. Dave and his band recorded a total of 14 songs in two hours on May 3rd, 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

