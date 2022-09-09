Read full article on original website
Bernard named Women’s Basketball Head Coach at UC Merced
University of California, Merced Executive Director for Recreation & Athletics David Dunham named Kellie Bernard the Bobcats new head women’s basketball coach. “We are excited to have Kellie join our staff to lead our women’s basketball program,” Dunham said. “I look forward to working with her to continue to build on our tradition of success within our women’s basketball program.”
Moreland Named Assistant Coach at Walsh University
Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mark Schwitzgable has announced the hiring of as the new assistant Women’s basketball coach at Walsh University. Moreland comes to Walsh by way of the University of Pitt-Johnstown in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “I am very excited to add Tori to our coaching staff,” Head Coach...
DuSable vs. Fenger is more than a game — it’s the 1st time in IHSA history that 2 Black women will face off as head football coaches
When Fenger’s Jouscelyn Mayfield and DuSable’s Konesha Rhea were first coaching on opposite sidelines, it was “a battle of voices.” Mayfield was a coach for her son’s youth football team and Rhea was the opposing head coach. “She’s got a very loud voice. I’ve got a very loud voice. Everybody says all they heard was her bark and my bark,” Rhea said. “This time around I’m looking forward to it. ...
