Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
Crist ‘fed up’ With DeSantis in new ad
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) has released a new advertisement, taking political digs at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). The new advertisement, exemplifying how Crist is ‘fed up’ with DeSantis, calls the Governor “divisive.”. This week, the gubernatorial hopeful has directed political jabs at the Florida Governor.
floridianpress.com
Karla Hernandez-Mats Jokingly Compares Special Education Students to State Legislature
The gubernatorial campaign of Charlie Crist (D) cannot seem to help itself from engaging in gaffes and alienating rhetoric. Crist recently compared himself to Jesus and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to Satan, but Crist's running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats may have just topped him. DeSantis War Room posted a clip Wednesday...
floridianpress.com
Ron DeSantis : Florida's Political Messiah
Outside of former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a devout Catholic, is arguably the greatest political threat to the legacy media and Democratic Party to come out of the Republican Party ranks and is seen as a political Messiah. Because Gov. DeSantis has come out swinging against the...
floridianpress.com
Florida Abortion Clinic Fights Fine Over Waiting Period
TALLAHASSEE — A Central Florida abortion clinic is challenging a potential $193,000 state fine, the third case to emerge in recent weeks about whether clinics properly complied with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed. A Leon County circuit judge on April 25 issued a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridianpress.com
FL Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State
TALLAHASSEE --- A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175 million. The grants are a new program, with the list put together after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that took effect July 1.
Comments / 0