EXPLAINER: Indiana’s abortion ban becomes law Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. West Virginia legislators approved an abortion ban on Tuesday and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide after the 15th week of pregnancy, with rare exceptions,though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress.
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed an ethics complaint against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated concerns about a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s findings, alleging James, a fellow Democrat, used the probe to tarnish him and further her own political interests. James, who briefly ran for governor after Cuomo resigned, “had her own politically motivated and self-interest driven agenda,” Cuomo said. A representative for James said Tuesday that James holds herself to the “highest ethical standard” and “New Yorkers are ready to move forward and close this sordid chapter in our state’s history.”
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed the bill. He said social media has been weaponized to spread hate and disinformation. A coalition of the bill’s opponents have said the companies already must make their content moderation policies public. Critics also objected to the bill’s requirement that companies disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers. It advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.
Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says a $15 billion investment in a new semiconductor plant by Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker Micron in its hometown is a step in protecting the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized market made clear by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Granholm took part Monday in a ceremonial groundbreaking for what is expected to be the largest chipmaking cleanroom in the United States by the end of the decade, covering 600,000 square feet and creating 17,000 American jobs. It’s the largest ever private investment in the state, made possible by last month’s CHIPS and Science Act setting aside $52 billion for the industry.
Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability
DENVER (AP) — Family members are asking for accountability in the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police earlier this year after calling 911 for roadside assistance. Christian Glass’ parents held a tearful news conference to demand justice, saying they believe officers escalated a situation that could have been handled differently. They also said they hope the district attorney will bring criminal charges. Christian Glass was shot and killed during the June incident in the tiny Rocky Mountains town of Silver Plume. His parents’ attorney released hours of police body camera footage of the incident on Tuesday. The district attorney’s office says it is investigating the shooting along with state authorities.
New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools. Education officials are taking action following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction at nonpublic schools is equivalent to that of public schools, as required under New York law. The guidance would apply to all of the state’s 1,800 nonpublic schools. They would have the greatest impact on ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools, called yeshivas. A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
GM’s Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days. The ride-hailing service will consist of vehicles that won’t have a safety driver to take control in case the robotic technology malfunctions. General Motors bought the San Francisco startup six years ago.
El Paso County has the most DUI arrests made in the entire state so far in 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data collected by Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County leads the state with the most DUI/D arrests so far this year. According to CSP, troopers have issued 2,936 citations for impaired driving between January and July. Data for the first six months...
Colorado’s minimum wage to rise again in 2023
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's minimum wage is set to increase by more than a dollar in 2023. According to the Department of Labor and Employment Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS), the minimum wage will go from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 an hour, an 8.68% increase. This...
CPW removes bear from residential neighborhood in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) removed a bear from "the heart of Colorado Springs." CPW said the 350-pound bear was living in a dense residential neighborhood near a grade school. The agency said the unspecified area was also a short distance from a six-lane road and two busy intersections.
