Tennessee State

SURVEY: Inflation concerns ease but remain a serious challenge for small business

NASHVILLE – The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.9 points in August to 91.8, marking the eighth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98 but reversing some of the declines in the first half of the year. Twenty-nine percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, a decrease of eight points from July’s highest reading since the fourth quarter of 1979. Click here to read the full report.
TAEBC releases first episode of ‘Energizing Tennessee’

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council (TAEBC) released the first episode of “Energizing Tennessee,” powered by FirstBank today—the new number one podcast for news about Tennessee’s advanced energy sector. In the first episode, titled “What’s the deal with advanced energy in Tennessee?,” host...
Alvin C. York State Park wins Excellence in Innovation Award

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park in Pall Mall with the Excellence in Innovation Award among the 56 Tennessee State Parks. The award is part of the annual Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. “We are always...
PALL MALL, TN

