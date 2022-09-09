Read full article on original website
SURVEY: Inflation concerns ease but remain a serious challenge for small business
NASHVILLE – The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.9 points in August to 91.8, marking the eighth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98 but reversing some of the declines in the first half of the year. Twenty-nine percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, a decrease of eight points from July’s highest reading since the fourth quarter of 1979. Click here to read the full report.
TAEBC releases first episode of ‘Energizing Tennessee’
KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council (TAEBC) released the first episode of “Energizing Tennessee,” powered by FirstBank today—the new number one podcast for news about Tennessee’s advanced energy sector. In the first episode, titled “What’s the deal with advanced energy in Tennessee?,” host...
Tech named to ‘Least Debt’ and ‘A+ school’ lists by U.S. News
COOKEVILLE – Tennessee Tech University has again been ranked as one of the top universities in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report. In its annual rankings, Tech is ranked #146 among national public universities (tied for #285 overall). For its list of more than 100 schools...
Evening with the Author features Tennessean Kevin Wilson Sept. 16
COOKEVILLE – Award-winning Tennessee writer Kevin Wilson’s third novel, “Nothing to See Here,” “may seem slight and quirky, but don’t be fooled,” wrote a Washington Post reviewer. “There’s a lot to see here.”. See the author for yourself beginning at 6...
Alvin C. York State Park wins Excellence in Innovation Award
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has honored Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park in Pall Mall with the Excellence in Innovation Award among the 56 Tennessee State Parks. The award is part of the annual Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. “We are always...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
