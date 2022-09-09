Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball to Hold Pro Day on Oct. 7
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program will hold its first ever Pro Day Friday, Oct. 7. The pro-style combine workout will take place early in the afternoon. The team will make its first public appearance, along with the women's team, that evening at Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville. The event is part of Homecoming Weekend. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited.
iuhoosiers.com
IUMS Announces Schedule Updates
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's soccer program announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that three home matches within its 2022 slate have been rescheduled. The adjustments are in response to the postponement of IU's Sept. 3 match versus Notre Dame. The Hoosiers will now play the Fighting Irish on October 5, Kentucky on October 22 and Trine on October 27. All three contests will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 8 Hoosiers Begin Road Swing at No. 20 Butler
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The eighth-ranked Indiana men's soccer team (2-1-1) will make the short trip to Indianapolis Wednesday (Sept. 14) to face No. 20 Butler (3-1-0) in the Sellick Bowl. The match will be streamed live on the FloSports/Butler+ digital platform with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. SETTING...
iuhoosiers.com
“BTN Tailgate Show” to Air Live from Bloomington Saturday; Hoosier Fans Invited to Free Event
Bloomington, Ind. - The Big Ten Network's BTN Tailgate Show is coming to Bloomington Saturday morning, and Hoosier fans are invited to join in on the festivities. From 10 a.m.-Noon Saturday, the Big Ten Network's Saturday morning college football preview show will air live from outside the west entrance of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Host Mike Hall will be joined by Brock Vereen to discuss the Hoosiers' match-up against the Hilltoppers as well as the rest of the action in the Big Ten.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Women’s Soccer Welcomes Trine
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-5) will close out their non-conference slate against Trine (3-1-0) on Sept. 14 at Bill Armstrong Stadium. Kickoff is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. BTN+ will provide a stream of the match with Ben Haller (PxP) and Zach Browning...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers, Bearcats Slated for Afternoon Kickoff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road game of the season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU from Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati. Indiana (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 AAC) will meet for the 16th time in program history and just the second time since 2000. In all, IU hosts a 9-4-2 edge in the series, with UC winning the last meeting, 38-24, in Bloomington during the 2021 season.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Offering Free Youth Sports Clinic, Discounted Youth Football Tickets as Part of Indiana Football Youth Sports Day
Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics is offering discounted youth football game tickets, a free youth sports clinic, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids as part of Indiana Football Youth Sports Day on Sept. 17. Young athletes (ages 5-12) can take advantage of specially discounted $20 youth tickets to the...
