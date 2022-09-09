ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Chain Starts New Plastic Recycling Program

Curaleaf, a leading provider of consumer products in cannabis, has partnered with Phoenix, Arizona based recycling company, Resinate, to launch a statewide cannabis packaging recycling program. Resinate’s plastic recycling collection barrels are now available at all Curaleaf AZ dispensaries. Customers can drop off their used plastic packaging in exchange for...
