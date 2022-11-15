ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Below Deck Adventure season 1: next episode info, cast and everything we know about the new series

By Terrell Smith
 3 days ago

On Bravo, the network is anchored by the Real Housewives and the Below Deck franchises. Given the increasing popularity of the latter yachting shows — Below Deck , Below Deck Mediterranean , Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht — it should come as no surprise that the brand new series Below Deck Adventure is set to sail.

Unlike its predecessors, Below Deck Adventure takes place along the Norwegian Fjords and shows more of the activities that guests participate in during their vacation moments not on the yacht. However, between the conflicting personalities of the crew and the at times outlandish behavior of guests, the drama that unfolds throughout the season will distinctly be reminiscent of the Below Deck brand.

Here’s everything we know about Below Deck Adventure season 1.

When is the next episode of Below Deck Adventure season 1 release date?

Below Deck Adventure season 1 premiered on Tuesday, November 1. While it is a new series, viewers are still being treated to the unique brand of Below Deck drama.

The next new episode titled "Norwegian Tussle" airs on November15, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Here's a synopsis of what's to come:

"Lewis warns Kyle that his bad behavior has Capt. Kerry on high alert. When the Mercury engines fail, Kerry has to rely on his young deck crew to execute a precarious docking."

By the way, check out one of the reasons Kyle is catching heat from fans on Twitter.

What is Below Deck Adventure about?

Here’s the official Bravo synopsis of Below Deck Adventure :

"Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history.

"This season on Below Deck Adventure , Capt. Kerry Titheradge, a skilled captain with decades of experience in waters all over the world, keeps the crew of motor yacht Mercury in line as they cruise through the dangerously narrow yet breathtaking fjords. He tasks his team to curate the ultimate experience for their guests with excursions as they explore the Valdall Caves and paraglide in Andalsnes — all within the unpredictable cold waters of Norway.

"Chef Jess Condy is a wanderlust who demands excellence; Chief Stew Faye Clarke left her high-power job in the business world to pursue yachting; Stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, who arrive with some rocky history having previously worked together, vie for the position of second stewardess. Bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman and Kyle Dickard come together in this frigid-water region as some situations get heated when expectations aren't met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests. The yachties hit their fair share of stormy seas and come together to give the charter guests an experience of a lifetime."

Below Deck Adventure season 1 cast

Take a look at the cast navigating the waters on the Mercury in the Below Deck Adventure season 1.

Image 1 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHPZY_0hpQGfao00

Oriana Schnepps (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Stew Oriana Schnepps

Image 2 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TepQ_0hpQGfao00

Nathan Morley (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Deckhand Nathan Morley

Image 3 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jX8t_0hpQGfao00

Michael Gilman (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Deckhand Michael Gilman

Image 4 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzDX2_0hpQGfao00

Lewis Coppinger (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Bosun Lewis Coppinger

Image 5 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSjQu_0hpQGfao00

Kyle Dickard (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Deckhand Kyle Dickard

Stew Kasie Fadah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGang_0hpQGfao00

Kasie Fadah (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Stew Kasie Fadah

Chef Jess Condy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7J70_0hpQGfao00

Jess Condy (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Chef Jess Condy

Image 8 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEXq2_0hpQGfao00

Faye Clarke (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Chief Stew Faye Clarke

Image 9 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbTdb_0hpQGfao00

Kerry Titheradge (Image credit: Vincent Cerone/Bravo)

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Below Deck Adventure season 1 trailer

Take a look at the trailer. There’s a certain Real Housewife who is on board for the show’s inaugural season.

How to watch Below Deck Adventure season 1

Below Deck Adventure airs live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode for premium subscribers.

UK would-be viewers can watch episodes on Hayu .

