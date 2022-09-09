Local baton twirling team to represent USA in international competition in Summer 2023

Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Has Augusta National finally lengthened its 13th hole? It sure looks that way
Major changes are underway to the 13th hole at Augusta National, and thanks to the eagle eye of Eureka Earth, we now have an idea of where a new teeing ground will be on the famous par-5. After the course shut down for its annual summer closure in May, work...
electrek.co
A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year
Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
Georgia opens as large road favorite at South Carolina
ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a significant road favorite over South Carolina this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are favored to beat the Gamecocks by 24.5 points in a noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was just three years ago that an unranked South Carolina...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Legal Pioneer Judge Margaret Seymour Joins Saxton & Stump
Saxton & Stump is pleased to announce that the Hon. Margaret B. Seymour has joined the firm in its Charleston office. In 1998, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Seymour to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. She became the first African American woman to be named a U.S. District Court Judge in South Carolina. In 2012 she became the first African American named chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Judge Seymour, who retired from the bench on August 31, 2022, will now join Saxton & Stump to offer her services as a mediator and arbitrator, as well as providing support to the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Title IX and Labor and Employment groups, putting to use her decades of legal experience both from behind and in front of the bench to help clients navigate complex legal issues.
cbs17
Entire SC county GOP leadership team quits over state party’s ‘efforts to silence the true America First patriots’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.
WRDW-TV
‘A win for both us and students’: AU waives test requirements
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University announced they’ll continue their pandemic-era policy, making SAT and ACT testing optional. Heading into this semester, 23 of 26 Georgia universities and colleges waived those score requirements. But some are adding them back next year. Here’s why AU is choosing not to.
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
The Post and Courier
SC inland ports limit cargo, Amtrak cancels as US rail strike looms
The Port of Charleston, which moves about a quarter of its cargo on trains, is preparing for a strike that could hobble the nation's rail system starting this week by limiting operations at its inland cargo hubs in the Upstate and Pee Dee region. Beginning on the afternoon of Sept....
AGY hosting open job fair September 15th
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a career in healthcare or for some type of career advancement, AGY may be the place for you. AGY is hosting an open job fair on Thursday, September 15th at 2556 Wagener Road in Aiken, South Carolina from 8:30 to 11 A.M. Officials say that they […]
GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump’s election lies
ATLANTA (AP) — When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden’s narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions. “We are all held accountable by the voters,” the Republican said as he seeks a second term, noting that he hears from […] The post GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump’s election lies appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Post and Courier
Clemson study finds caught-and-released alligators more likely to flee from humans
It would be natural for people to flee an approaching alligator, but what would it take to get alligators to flee approaching people?. According to new research published by Clemson University, capturing alligators and letting them go makes them much more likely to run away when people come near. From...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district changes spectator rules after brawl ends football game
COLUMBIA — Days after five teens were charged in a fight that ended a Spring Valley High School football game, Richland County School District Two announced new rules for spectators at district athletic events. The state's fifth-largest school district now requires all high school students to show a student...
WRDW-TV
Savannah Rapids Park wants you to lock your love at the new sculpture
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah Rapids Park has officially opened the new Love Locks Bridge. The sculpture now rests near the headgates of the Augusta Canal. Some were wondering what was going to happen to the old locks. There are more than 1,000 love locks here at the headgates. With...
The Post and Courier
Élevé: Tuna watermelon poke
The name is French for “elevated,” and for Élevé, the significance goes beyond the downtown restaurant’s rooftop locale. Atop the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, executive chef Daniel Acosta combines Atlantic and Pacific influences to create a fresh, seasonal dish that manages to separate itself from the ordinary.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open South Carolina week
Following two strong showings to open the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, there's plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish this fall, with the latest challenge coming in the team's first SEC game of the season. No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0...
communitytimessc.com
USC Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley Continues Her Fight Against Racism Inside And Outside Of SC With BYU Cancelation
South Carolina women's head basketball coach Dawn Staley announced the Gamecocks won't face BYU in a home-and-home series that was scheduled to start this year. A Black female Duke volleyball player accused BYU home spectators of shouting racial slurs at her during a match last week. “As a head coach,...
The Post and Courier
Greenville County GOP asks school board candidates about race, LGBT issues
Greenville County school board candidates are criticizing a survey sent out by the local Republican Party that asks whether they think the U.S. is fundamentally racist. Additionally they contend it's the latest sign that school board elections, which in most parts of South Carolina are nonpartisan, are being increasingly dominated by party politics.
