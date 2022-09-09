Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic relaxes hospital visitor policy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is changing its visitor policy starting Tuesday back to pre-pandemic guidelines. “We are back to full visitation, pre-pandemic,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Chief Safety, Quality, and Experience Officer Leslie Jurecko. This means no more restrictions on visitation policy at the Clinic Clinic.
cleveland19.com
19 Investigates: How much will it cost Cuyahoga County taxpayers to open more beds for children awaiting a foster care
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teens denied by residential living facilities because of their mental challenges will soon be able to spend the night somewhere secure, instead of the county’s office building. An emergency contract approved by Cuyahoga County provides half a million dollars to The Centers for Family and...
What are the signs of ADHD in children? These are the 9 key characteristics to watch for
CLEVELAND — As kids are now back in the classroom, they are under the supervision of teachers and school counselors. This is also a time when adults might start to notice differences in a child's learning. That includes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which affects roughly 6.1 million kids in the United States.
Case research team discovers what could be a new, more effective way to treat throat cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Patients diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus may soon have hope for more effective treatment, thanks to local research efforts at Case Western Reserve University. A research team from the School of Medicine and Case Comprehensive Cancer Center says it has uncovered a vulnerability of the...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County officials work to decrease number of kids left overnight at office building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent 19 News investigation revealed dozens of teens spent more than one night in a Cuyahoga County office building in downtown Cleveland so far this year. Now, county officials are proposing ideas that could change both the lives of vulnerable children and their social workers.
Overcoming the housing crisis is going to take all the tools in the toolbox: John Habat
Guest columnist John Habat is president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. He will be retiring from this role, which he has held for more than 10 years, on Sept. 30. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 35th anniversary of building homes and empowering families with...
Cleveland State University is Top Ohio College in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Rankings
CWRU top Ohio university overall, but CSU gets high marks for helping low income students succeed
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Council approves new affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight new housing projects were approved at Tuesday’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting paving the way for more than 368 new, safe, affordable housing units, according to a press release put out by the county. The county said these projects focus on their goal to increase...
House Bill 99, allowing school employees to be armed, is now in effect in Ohio
CLEVELAND — House Bill 99, which allows school boards in Ohio to choose to arm certain school staff members, and lays out training requirements for those staff members, went into effect Monday, Sept. 12. “What the bill does is essentially reverts back to the prior practice of allowing local...
Eric Gordon will resign as CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District at end of academic year
CLEVELAND — The leader of Northeast Ohio's largest public school district is leaving his position. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon announced his resignation on Monday, effective in June at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. In a statement, Gordon said he wanted to provide the school board and Mayor Justin M. Bibb "with sufficient time to conduct a thorough, high-quality search for the next CEO."
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
Akron City Council narrowly passes resolution supporting APS superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council passed a resolution on Monday giving its support to embattled Akron Public School Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack. In its evaluation, which was reported in July by the Akron Beacon Journal, several members of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education gave Fowler-Mack harsh reviews after her first year on the job.
wksu.org
Akron-Summit County Public Library starts hotspots and laptops checkouts at all branches
Hotspots and laptops are now available at all nineteen branches of the Akron-Summit County Public Library. They were only previously available at two branches. The library was able to purchase the new hotspots and laptops as part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was established by the American Rescue Plan. The library’s Executive Director Pam Hickson-Stevenson said offering hotspots and laptops has been something she’s wanted to do for years, but the library struggled to come up with the funding.
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges
Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
wksu.org
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan proposes civilian review board, calls charter amendment "problematic"
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has officially proposed an ordinance that would create a civilian police review board – a different proposal than the one voters will get to decide on in the November election. The legislation would create an 11-member board that would review complaints against Akron Police and...
cleveland19.com
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon to step down, will not seek reappointment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to district officials. Gordon was named CEO of the district in June of 2011, according to district spokesman Thomas Ott. Gordon said the ‘timing and conditions were right’ for...
