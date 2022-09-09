Hotspots and laptops are now available at all nineteen branches of the Akron-Summit County Public Library. They were only previously available at two branches. The library was able to purchase the new hotspots and laptops as part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was established by the American Rescue Plan. The library’s Executive Director Pam Hickson-Stevenson said offering hotspots and laptops has been something she’s wanted to do for years, but the library struggled to come up with the funding.

AKRON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO