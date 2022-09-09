ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland Clinic relaxes hospital visitor policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is changing its visitor policy starting Tuesday back to pre-pandemic guidelines. “We are back to full visitation, pre-pandemic,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Chief Safety, Quality, and Experience Officer Leslie Jurecko. This means no more restrictions on visitation policy at the Clinic Clinic.
Cuyahoga County Council approves new affordable housing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight new housing projects were approved at Tuesday’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting paving the way for more than 368 new, safe, affordable housing units, according to a press release put out by the county. The county said these projects focus on their goal to increase...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Eric Gordon will resign as CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District at end of academic year

CLEVELAND — The leader of Northeast Ohio's largest public school district is leaving his position. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon announced his resignation on Monday, effective in June at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. In a statement, Gordon said he wanted to provide the school board and Mayor Justin M. Bibb "with sufficient time to conduct a thorough, high-quality search for the next CEO."
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron-Summit County Public Library starts hotspots and laptops checkouts at all branches

Hotspots and laptops are now available at all nineteen branches of the Akron-Summit County Public Library. They were only previously available at two branches. The library was able to purchase the new hotspots and laptops as part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was established by the American Rescue Plan. The library’s Executive Director Pam Hickson-Stevenson said offering hotspots and laptops has been something she’s wanted to do for years, but the library struggled to come up with the funding.
AKRON, OH
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
Summit County Land Bank settles into former John S. Knight House; looks to connect historic West Akron properties

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Land Bank is settling into its new offices in the recently renovated John S. Knight House on North Portage Path. The land bank this summer held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its move, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the house that was once the home of Pulitzer-prize winning publisher and editor John S. Knight.
AKRON, OH
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon to step down, will not seek reappointment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to district officials. Gordon was named CEO of the district in June of 2011, according to district spokesman Thomas Ott. Gordon said the ‘timing and conditions were right’ for...
CLEVELAND, OH
