ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Andre Brown sentenced to 35 years in prison for Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, who was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday. Brown, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday in Scott’s death. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in the attempted homicide of Christopher Carthens. The sentences will be served consecutively.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Large police presence investigating at home on west side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating a weapons violation Sunday evening on the city’s west side. A large number of police vehicles responded to 6 Darien Circle shortly before 3:30 p.m. News 3 Now crews counted more than ten police vehicles outside the home. Officers...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Silver alert canceled, Madison man found safe

MADISON, Wis. — The department of justice canceled a silver alert early Wednesday morning after a missing vulnerable 75-year-old man was found safe.. According to the press release, John Alan Winkler was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. when he was going for a walk along Winnebago street. He likes to walk in local parks and walk bike paths.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, WI
City
Madison, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
Beaver Dam, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning

MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am through Thursday. There will also be free giveaway opportunities...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MPD, MFD honor lives lost on 9/11 with 11th Memorial Blood Drive

MADISON, Wis- The Madison Police and Fire Departments teamed up with the American Red Cross for the 11th Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. At Fire Station 14 on Dairy Drive Saturday morning, organizers celebrated the achievement of reaching 1,000 donors throughout the history of this program. They say donating blood...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Focus#Rewritten
x1071.com

Drinking in the history with artifacts at Janesville brewery

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Brewing has long been a part of Wisconsin’s history, and that was on display in Janesville on Saturday. The “History of Brewing in Janesville” event showcased the work of local historian Robert Bier and volunteers who have been uncovering parts of a brewery that was built in 1857.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Belleville lights up the darkness for Suicide Awareness Month

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Belleville held its annual “Light Up the Darkness” event Saturday to raise awareness for mental health care during Suicide Awareness Month. The event featured activities for kids, food, drink and live music, but behind it all was a deeper message. “No one is alone,”...
BELLEVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
x1071.com

Stoughton native trains year round to achieve dream

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Four months before his freshman year, Aiden Arnett committed to the University of Florida to play baseball. And it’s pretty easy to see that the Stoughton native is all in on the sport. He trains half the year in Wisconsin then the other half...
STOUGHTON, WI
x1071.com

Benton challenges Badgers after Washington State loss

MADISON, Wis. — After watching the film on Sunday, the Badgers went through a walkthrough Monday where they focused on the little things. “You have to play clean,” Head Coach Paul Chryst said during his Monday press conference. “It’s why details matter, the fundamentals matter so much.”
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badger women begin the year ranked #3

MADISON, Wis. — The first USCHO.com women’s hockey poll as out and as expected Wisconsin will begin the year near the top. The Badgers sit #3 in the preseason poll behind WCHA foes Ohio State and Minnesota. Last year UW’s season came to an end at the hands of Northeastern in the NCAA regional finals.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy