Andre Brown sentenced to 35 years in prison for Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, who was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday. Brown, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday in Scott’s death. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in the attempted homicide of Christopher Carthens. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck. Authorities say the man, a 45-year-old from Madison, reportedly...
Large police presence investigating at home on west side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating a weapons violation Sunday evening on the city’s west side. A large number of police vehicles responded to 6 Darien Circle shortly before 3:30 p.m. News 3 Now crews counted more than ten police vehicles outside the home. Officers...
Silver alert canceled, Madison man found safe
MADISON, Wis. — The department of justice canceled a silver alert early Wednesday morning after a missing vulnerable 75-year-old man was found safe.. According to the press release, John Alan Winkler was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. when he was going for a walk along Winnebago street. He likes to walk in local parks and walk bike paths.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries...
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning
MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am through Thursday. There will also be free giveaway opportunities...
MPD, MFD honor lives lost on 9/11 with 11th Memorial Blood Drive
MADISON, Wis- The Madison Police and Fire Departments teamed up with the American Red Cross for the 11th Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. At Fire Station 14 on Dairy Drive Saturday morning, organizers celebrated the achievement of reaching 1,000 donors throughout the history of this program. They say donating blood...
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
Drinking in the history with artifacts at Janesville brewery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Brewing has long been a part of Wisconsin’s history, and that was on display in Janesville on Saturday. The “History of Brewing in Janesville” event showcased the work of local historian Robert Bier and volunteers who have been uncovering parts of a brewery that was built in 1857.
Belleville lights up the darkness for Suicide Awareness Month
BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Belleville held its annual “Light Up the Darkness” event Saturday to raise awareness for mental health care during Suicide Awareness Month. The event featured activities for kids, food, drink and live music, but behind it all was a deeper message. “No one is alone,”...
‘This is a path that did not exist last week’: Nurses, union leaders celebrate deal with UW Health to avoid strike
MADISON, Wis. — “Groundbreaking” — that’s what some UW Health nurses and union leaders are calling the last-minute deal they reached with hospital management to avoid a three-day strike. “UW Nurses, guess what? You did it, you did it!,” Assembly District 77 Rep. Sheila Stubbs...
Stoughton native trains year round to achieve dream
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Four months before his freshman year, Aiden Arnett committed to the University of Florida to play baseball. And it’s pretty easy to see that the Stoughton native is all in on the sport. He trains half the year in Wisconsin then the other half...
‘There are many stories yet to be uncovered’: Sifting & Reckoning exhibit brings light to UW-Madison’s dark past
MADISON, Wis. — Artifacts sourced during years of work studying UW-Madison’s long history of exclusion and bigotry are now on display at the Chazen Museum of Art as part of an exhibit meant to help current generations learn from the mistakes of the past. The exhibit, titled “Sifting...
Veterinary service providers struggle to keep up with growing demand for animal care
MIDDLETON, Wis. – Recent vet school graduates are having no trouble landing jobs, even before they complete their degrees they’re fielding three to five job offers but the bad news is the veterinarian void is too large for them to fill. According to staff at Middeton’s All For...
Evers meets with winners of scholarship program aimed at creating future teachers
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday visited the Wisconsin Heights School District near Mazomanie to meet with the winners of a scholarship program aimed at helping aspiring teachers. The GROW program helps identify potential future teachers among high school students and then connects those students with mentorship...
Psychotherapist shares steps in journey to healing during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
MADISON, Wis. — If you only read one paragraph in this story, let it be this:. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know needs some support, call this number now. There are trained caring people on the other end who will help you. Mental health should NEVER be minimized.
Ironman 70.3 athletes cross sunny finish line Saturday, rainy weather awaits full triathlon Sunday
MADISON, Wis.- Athletes competing in the Ironman half triathlon were spared from rain Saturday, as full triathlon athletes warm-up for what might be a more soggy race to follow. For the Half, or Ironman 70.3, racers swim for 1.2 miles, Bike for 56 miles, then run 13.1 miles. Every triathlete...
Benton challenges Badgers after Washington State loss
MADISON, Wis. — After watching the film on Sunday, the Badgers went through a walkthrough Monday where they focused on the little things. “You have to play clean,” Head Coach Paul Chryst said during his Monday press conference. “It’s why details matter, the fundamentals matter so much.”
Badger women begin the year ranked #3
MADISON, Wis. — The first USCHO.com women’s hockey poll as out and as expected Wisconsin will begin the year near the top. The Badgers sit #3 in the preseason poll behind WCHA foes Ohio State and Minnesota. Last year UW’s season came to an end at the hands of Northeastern in the NCAA regional finals.
