MADISON, Wis. — If you only read one paragraph in this story, let it be this:. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know needs some support, call this number now. There are trained caring people on the other end who will help you. Mental health should NEVER be minimized.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO