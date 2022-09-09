Stephanie September 11, 2022 (8:34 pm) I definitely smelled it. Glad it was small and uneventful. Brian September 11, 2022 (9:11 pm) Thanks to the witnesses and neighbors that alerted me to the fire. I was able to quickly grab a hose and start working on the fire. If no one had been home, or I wasn’t alerted quickly, it could have easily spread to the house. Folks pitched in to point out where it was still burning and employees from the Bridge helped dump some water, too. Thank you. Someone from down the street said there was a similar fire in bamboo a block or so away within the last couple nights. Keep an eye out for your property!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO