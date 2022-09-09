Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Here’s what the West Seattle Bridge pre-reopening ‘load testing’ looks like
1:52 PM: As we first reported last week, today’s the day that SDOT planned to begin one of the last critical tasks before reopening the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday (September 18th) – load testing. It involves trucks moving across the bridge with “specialized heavy loads,” and SDOT has recorded some of it via drone video we just received.
METRO: Here’s what else is changing for West Seattle buses, besides return to high bridge
On Sunday Monday*, Metro buses – along with other vehicles – return to the West Seattle Bridge after 2 1/2 years. But that’s not the only change for West Seattle Metro riders starting this weekend. Saturday (September 17th) brings the almost-fall twice-annual service change, when schedules are revised system-wide. This time, dozens of West Seattle trips will be cut, as Metro continues struggling with staffing. Here are the planned changes:
BIZNOTE: Pharmaca sets West Seattle closing date
Grateful to Pharmaca WS September 13, 2022 (4:09 pm) Oh noooooooo!!! What happened? Pharmaca is amazing and wonderful. Very sad to say farewell to this store and very kind pharmacists. Fiz September 13, 2022 (4:13 pm) 😢. Joan September 13, 2022 (5:09 pm) That’s terrible news. They were a unique...
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
SO LONG, SMOKE: West Seattle weekend wraps up with super sunset
8:02 PM: Thanks to everyone who has sent photos of tonight’s “so long, smoke” sunset:. David Hutchinson‘s photo features sunset-watchers looking toward the Olympics, which were invisible behind the wildfire smoke at the same time a night earlier. Here’s a wider angle from Jan Pendergrass:
Book event, spraypark’s final week, more for your West Seattle Monday
From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup – and to drop off your bagged results, too – is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Timing notes and final touches
Odd son September 12, 2022 (5:02 pm) SDOT assured me that all signage will return to 35th at Fauntleroy and SW Avalon Way. Please be on the look out if you are new to W Seattle or you have gotten in the habit of making left turns where they will soon be illegal. A lot of traffic will be in the area once the bridge opens and it will help everyone if traffic flows safely and smoothly.
LAST CALL! 4 more chances to pick up your ‘Reunited’ T-shirt if you pre-ordered one
As noted last week, people who ordered the “Reunited” T-shirts commemorating the upcoming reopening of the West Seattle Bridge were asked to pick them up these past few days – but not everyone was able to, so there are four more chances, at a different location, this week. If you still need to pick up your T-shirt, you can do it at the West Seattle Junction Association office (4210 SW Oregon, Suite A, immediately east of Shadowland) these days/hours:
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Award-winning authors @ C&P Coffee
Not watching the Seahawks-Broncos game? Here’s an option – award-winning West Seattle authors Lyanda Lynn Haupt (seated) and Donna Sandstrom are reading and signing their books at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) right now, until about 8:30 pm. It’s in celebration of both having been chosen as finalists for this year’s Washington State Book Awards, as noted in the event announcement. This is the first of three author events in West Seattle this week, as previewed here.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes, 5 days until West Seattle Bridge reopening
Morning clouds, afternoon sun, upper 60s predicted . *Classes are canceled for a fifth day at Seattle Public Schools, but a tentative agreement was announced late last night. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts...
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for house fire near 17th/Kenyon
Leslie September 13, 2022 (12:10 pm) I live across the street from this house. Want to give a HUGH shout out to Seattle Fire Dept. It was amazing to watch their response. They arrived in full force, deployed comprehensive resources efficiently, and just took care of it. It was frightening to watch how guickly the fire escalated. But SFD’s response was equally aggressive & coordinated, & best of all, EFFECTIVE.
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 17 notes for today/tonight
(Cormorant, photographed by Rainer Klett) Here’s what you should know about, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: 9 am-6 pm today, Duwamish Head‘s famous lock-studded fence will be the pickup/dropoff spot for equipment and bags for your DIY cleanup. STUDENT MEAL PICKUP:...
FOUND DOG: 46th/Stevens – September 12, 2022 12:55 pm
This dog has been hanging out in my backyard for a good 30 minutes and now is hanging on the porch with me. We are at 46th and Stevens. Small white dog with black spots. 206-372-6565. There was one other dog with him, who is black, but has since run...
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in Morgan Junction, quickly downsized
Stephanie September 11, 2022 (8:34 pm) I definitely smelled it. Glad it was small and uneventful. Brian September 11, 2022 (9:11 pm) Thanks to the witnesses and neighbors that alerted me to the fire. I was able to quickly grab a hose and start working on the fire. If no one had been home, or I wasn’t alerted quickly, it could have easily spread to the house. Folks pitched in to point out where it was still burning and employees from the Bridge helped dump some water, too. Thank you. Someone from down the street said there was a similar fire in bamboo a block or so away within the last couple nights. Keep an eye out for your property!
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Student meal pickup moved to city facilities
After logistics challenges, Seattle Public Schools has moved student meal pickup during the Seattle Education Association strike to city facilities, starting Monday. Here are the West Seattle locations:. Alki Community Center – 5817 SW Stevens. E.C. Hughes Playground – 2805 SW Holden. Hiawatha Playfield – 2700 California Ave...
FOLLOWUP: Closed structure at Alki Playground removed, won’t be replaced before school rebuild
2:19 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. The closed/fenced-off play structure at Alki Playground has been removed. Seattle Parks had said they’d do that before the start of the school year; the educators’ strike apparently bought them some extra time. The play structure was taken out of service in early August; Parks told us afterward that a “safety inspection revealed a major structural issue with the wood decking.” At the time, they hadn’t decided what would happen once it was removed – whether it would be replaced before Alki Elementary closed next year for its rebuild – so we have an inquiry out to see if that decision’s been made yet, and will update when we hear back.
FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue speed humps installed
Balderdash September 11, 2022 (1:19 pm) Pete September 11, 2022 (2:23 pm) They are the dinky ones though, they’ll just speed right over those. KD September 11, 2022 (4:43 pm) ‘dinky’ … that little word description just cracks me up! 😆. vibrant.savior_02@icloud.com September 11, 2022 (5:40 pm)
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: No classes Tuesday; district says ‘several key proposals’ resolved
As striking Seattle Education Association members picketed for a fourth day, those from schools around north West Seattle joined for one big noontime march starting outside West Seattle High School. At this point, it appears Tuesday will be a fifth day of picketing – Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for the day, while citing progress in a statement this afternoon:
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Talks continue; no classes Monday
4:32 PM: Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for a fourth day as the Seattle Education Association strike continues. The district just sent this update:. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making good progress on negotiations as they worked throughout the weekend but have not yet reached an agreement. We continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached.
