metroparent.com
Kid-Friendly Breweries in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Looking to enjoy a meal and a beer out with the family? Maybe you couldn’t find a babysitter, but still would like to get a drink with your spouse or friends. Many of the breweries we’ve found in southeast Michigan have kids menus and things for kids to do while they’re there. Check out our list below and let us know if we missed any kid-friendly breweries.
metroparent.com
Explore the Historic and Spooky in Flint & Genesee
The days are getting shorter and cooler, favorite sweaters are coming out of summer storage, and the leaves are just beginning their annual show. It’s fall in Michigan, the perfect time to get out and about in Flint and Genesee County, where plenty of fun, family-oriented seasonal activities await.
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
michiganradio.org
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire
I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor
A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial.
The Oakland Press
Southfield man reported missing
A 52-year-old Southfield man has been reported missing, and police are requesting the public’s help in locating him. Johnny Elliot Ballard left St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Sept. 6. He’s diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off his medications, police said. Ballard is described as...
Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan
A photograph of the unusual feline was taken last month.
Man wanted in shooting death of Grand Rapids woman was at U.S.- Canada border in Detroit, police say
Police believe 33-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of a Grand Rapids mother of five may have crossed over the Ambassador Bridge into Canada, court records show.
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
michiganchronicle.com
Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
WTOL-TV
North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
fox2detroit.com
4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting. One of the...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
