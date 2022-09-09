ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Kid-Friendly Breweries in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Looking to enjoy a meal and a beer out with the family? Maybe you couldn’t find a babysitter, but still would like to get a drink with your spouse or friends. Many of the breweries we’ve found in southeast Michigan have kids menus and things for kids to do while they’re there. Check out our list below and let us know if we missed any kid-friendly breweries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Explore the Historic and Spooky in Flint & Genesee

The days are getting shorter and cooler, favorite sweaters are coming out of summer storage, and the leaves are just beginning their annual show. It’s fall in Michigan, the perfect time to get out and about in Flint and Genesee County, where plenty of fun, family-oriented seasonal activities await.
FLINT, MI
michiganradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire

I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustav Klimt
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Metro Detroit#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Family Fun#Antique Car#Art Museum#Family Activities
The Oakland Press

Southfield man reported missing

A 52-year-old Southfield man has been reported missing, and police are requesting the public’s help in locating him. Johnny Elliot Ballard left St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Sept. 6. He’s diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off his medications, police said. Ballard is described as...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL-TV

North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE

