995qyk.com
10 Unique Ways You Can Treat Yourself With 1K In Tampa Bay
We want you to consider how you could treat yourself with 1K in Tampa. Picture this: You just won $1,000 from a lucky lotto ticket or your favorite radio station and you need ideas on how to spend your money in Tampa! These days, $1,000 doesn’t come lightly. Obviously that money could go towards responsibilities like rent or credit card bills, but maybe you have other plans for the extra dough in your pocket. Maybe you’d treat yourself to a 5-star dinner at Bern’s Steakhouse, or buy the family a membership to ZooTampa. Here’s a list of ideas on how to treat yourself if you get a lucky scratch off or win a contest (wink wink.)
995qyk.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi Wins Best New Roller Coaster Award
Come on, like there was any doubt in our minds! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi has won the prestigious best new roller coaster award. Amusement Today presented their much-coveted Golden Ticket Award to North America’s tallest hybrid coaster which opened earlier this year. We already knew that Iron Gwazi was breathtakingly awesome but this award seals the deal. “On behalf of all our ambassadors and enthusiasts around the world, it’s an honor to be present at this year’s Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony and accept the award for Best New Roller Coaster,” said Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Park President Neal Thurman. “Iron Gwazi is the thrill of a lifetime. If you have not yet experienced the rush of Iron Gwazi, I hope you can join us at the park during Howl-O-Scream this fall or our family favorite event, Christmas Town.”
995qyk.com
This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete
Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
995qyk.com
Tampa 3-Year Old Battling Cancer Gets Surprise Flight Of His Life
Tampa 3-year old battling cancer gets surprise flight of his life. This was our feel good story of the day. We love hearing these great stories about people in our community going above and beyond for kids who are having a tough time. This is about 3 year old Ezra Richards. Ezra has cancer. It’s called Hepatoblastoma, and it’s a rare cancerous tumor that starts in the liver.
995qyk.com
Signs Your Tampa Area Company May Be Setting Up For Some Layoffs.
Signs Your Tampa Area Company May Be Setting Up For Some Layoffs. Who can keep up with all the crazy trends in employment – great resignations, quiet quitting, quiet firing, acting your wage. One thing that isn’t so trendy, but pretty scary is the growing number of companies laying off staff. In fact, its becoming so frequent that BuzzFeed found a TikTok user (Eve Pena) from the HR world who shared some telltale signs that a layoff is coming:
