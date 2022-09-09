We want you to consider how you could treat yourself with 1K in Tampa. Picture this: You just won $1,000 from a lucky lotto ticket or your favorite radio station and you need ideas on how to spend your money in Tampa! These days, $1,000 doesn’t come lightly. Obviously that money could go towards responsibilities like rent or credit card bills, but maybe you have other plans for the extra dough in your pocket. Maybe you’d treat yourself to a 5-star dinner at Bern’s Steakhouse, or buy the family a membership to ZooTampa. Here’s a list of ideas on how to treat yourself if you get a lucky scratch off or win a contest (wink wink.)

