Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong

A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee

A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mom Arrested After 7-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot in Head at Family Party

It would be the worst phone call Jonathan Phillips ever received: His 7-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, had been shot in the head and killed.The call shocked Phillips, as he’d left Ava and his son with their mother for a family gathering at an Atlanta, Georgia, apartment complex on Saturday night, he told Channel 2 News. But that family party had turned sour, he’d later find out, ending with his daughter killed, her mother arrested, and a 23-year-old man charged with murder.“It’s just unbearable pain,” Phillips said. “The worst thing imaginable.”Cops say an argument broke out for an unreleased reason at...
ATLANTA, GA
Slain 3-Year-Old Girl Thrown Against a Wall Was Covered in ‘Hundreds of Small Scars,’ Police Say

A slain 3-year-old girl apparently suffered extreme physical abuse at the hands of her caretakers, judging by allegations from police. Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday on a first-degree murder charge, records show. The two were also taken in for child abuse and child neglect charges regarding a young boy in their care, police say.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment

New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
NEW YORK CITY, NY

