Father Fatally Shot 5-Year-Old Daughter, Injured 8-Year-Old Son After Mom Kissed Them Goodnight: Sheriff
Mere moments after their mother put them to bed, a young girl and boy were shot by their father, according to deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida. The 5-year-old sister died, and the 8-year-old brother survived, but with a grievous wound to his head, court documents say. Authorities identified the defendant...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
A father who tortured his baby so severely that the child lost both legs will be kept in jail under new powers. Anthony Smith was handed a ten-year sentence in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell. The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple...
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong
A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found
The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee
A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
Mom Arrested After 7-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot in Head at Family Party
It would be the worst phone call Jonathan Phillips ever received: His 7-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, had been shot in the head and killed.The call shocked Phillips, as he’d left Ava and his son with their mother for a family gathering at an Atlanta, Georgia, apartment complex on Saturday night, he told Channel 2 News. But that family party had turned sour, he’d later find out, ending with his daughter killed, her mother arrested, and a 23-year-old man charged with murder.“It’s just unbearable pain,” Phillips said. “The worst thing imaginable.”Cops say an argument broke out for an unreleased reason at...
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Slain 3-Year-Old Girl Thrown Against a Wall Was Covered in ‘Hundreds of Small Scars,’ Police Say
A slain 3-year-old girl apparently suffered extreme physical abuse at the hands of her caretakers, judging by allegations from police. Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday on a first-degree murder charge, records show. The two were also taken in for child abuse and child neglect charges regarding a young boy in their care, police say.
A Ring doorbell caught video of a 6-year-old escaping an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ohio
6-year-old Ken’adi Miller was approached by a man while taking out the trash in front of her home. The man touched her private parts and then attempted to take her away from her home when she screamed and broke free. The man walked calmly away while the 6-year-old went inside and notified her parents.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
3 Adult Children Neglected Bedridden Mother So Severely She Had Mold Growing on Her Body: Sheriff
A Texas mother died after her three adult children allegedly left her to languish in home-based hospice care. Patricia Martinez, 57, initially survived after Bexar County deputies took her out of the residence, but she died on Saturday, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced. Martinez was originally found wearing an adult diaper...
International Business Times
Disabled Woman With Mold Growing On Her Body Dies Of Neglect, 3 Children Arrested
A disabled mother living in unsanitary conditions in Texas passed away after she was neglected to the point of having mold growing on parts of her body. The victim's three adult children were arrested and are currently facing charges. Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a hospital in San...
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
BET
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Tennessee mother says special needs daughter was 'beaten and whipped' by classmates after years of bullying
A Tennessee woman alleges her special needs daughter was "beaten and whipped" by classmates last August after years of bullying that she said was ignored by school administrators. The woman, Chrystal Finney, is suing the Giles County Board of Education and its director, Vickie Beard, alleging negligence. The lawsuit was...
Man Broke into Woman’s Apartment, Stabbed Her with ‘Large Rusty Knife,’ Then Tried to Shoot Her: Authorities
A man sneaked into a woman apartment, stabbed her and tried to shoot her, though the gun failed to go off, according to deputies in Palm Beach County, Florida. Crofton Harris, 47, faces a handful of charges, including attempted first-degree murder with a weapon. Authorities said they got a 911...
