GILROY – Police in Gilroy are searching for the driver of a SUV after a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision Monday night.Shortly before 9 p.m., police received calls of a collision involving a pedestrian near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way. Officers, along with firefighters and medics, responded to the scene and gave the victim first aid.Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as an adult male and Gilroy resident. His name has not been released.The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Wren Avenue from El Cerrito Way. Police describe the vehicle as a gray or charcoal-colored SUV with front-end damage.Investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have surveillance video of the vehicle around the time of the collision.Anyone with information is asked to reach Officer Julio Romero by calling 408-846-0523. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.

GILROY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO