Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on West Pacheco Boulevard [Los Banos, CA]
The traffic collision happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the area near ARCO gas station. According to initial reports, a pedestrian was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the crash left the man with fatal injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site...
SUV driver sought after pedestrian killed in Gilroy hit-and-run
GILROY – Police in Gilroy are searching for the driver of a SUV after a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision Monday night.Shortly before 9 p.m., police received calls of a collision involving a pedestrian near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way. Officers, along with firefighters and medics, responded to the scene and gave the victim first aid.Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as an adult male and Gilroy resident. His name has not been released.The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Wren Avenue from El Cerrito Way. Police describe the vehicle as a gray or charcoal-colored SUV with front-end damage.Investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have surveillance video of the vehicle around the time of the collision.Anyone with information is asked to reach Officer Julio Romero by calling 408-846-0523. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead Following Rollover Crash on Hudson Landing Road [Watsonville, CA]
Authorities reported the fatal incident just before 3 p.m. in Hudson Landing and Hall Roads. Unfortunately, one person from the incident succumbed to their injuries at the scene. However, their identity has yet to be released by pending notification of next of kin. At this time, Watsonville Officials are working...
L.A. Weekly
Two Killed in Solo-Vehicle Accident on 14th Avenue [Greenfield, CA]
Car Crash on Cypress Avenue Left Man and Woman Dead. The fatal crash occurred at 8:30 p.m., at 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenues. According to the report, a westbound 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a wood post, causing it to flip into an irrigation pond. The impact of the collision caused both occupants inside the vehicle to be ejected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Monica Acevedo Injured in Fatal Collision on Whitmore Avenue [Hughson, CA]
Three-Vehicle Crash near Waring Road Left Denair Man Dead. The deadly crash occurred around 3:31 p.m., just east of Waring Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2014 Nissan on Whitmore drifted into the westbound lane and directly into the path of a 2006 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Avelino Araiza. The Nissan spun out directly behind the Ford and into the path of a Toyota driven by 47-year-old Acevedo of Hughson.
L.A. Weekly
4 Pronounced Dead after Fiery Crash on Blanco Road [Salinas, CA]
The deadly incident happened on September 2nd at about 2:56 p.m. in Marina, between Copper and Reservation Road. According to police, the victims were only identified as Ron, Art, Mike and Tom. Investigation showed that the four men were operating a Home Depot moving truck when it veered off the...
pajaronian.com
Woman arrested for fatal DUI collision
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz woman was arrested Sunday night for allegedly fleeing after striking a man crossing Capitola Road in a motorized wheelchair. The victim, a 69-year-old Santa Cruz man, was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he later died. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Sam Courtney, the...
Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children
HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead in Traffic Crash on Lawrence Expressway [Santa Clara, CA]
SANTA CLARA, CA (September 13, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, a traffic crash on Lawrence Expressway left one person dead, police said. According to authorities, on September 10th, at around 6:55 a.m. they received reports of a major traffic accident in the area. Furthermore, one person was pronounced dead...
NBC Bay Area
Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run
Gilroy police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night and then fled the scene. The deadly hit-and-run collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way, police said. First responders tried to save...
Driver suspected in collision that killed man in wheelchair arrested
(BCN) — A Santa Cruz resident on a motorized wheelchair was fatally hit by a car Sunday evening and the driver suspected in the collision was later arrested after fleeing the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to police, a 69-year-old man was crossing Capitola Road west of 7th Avenue when he was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hit-and-run kills person in wheelchair in Santa Cruz; driver arrested for DUI
SANTA CRUZ – Authorities have arrested a woman on felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man in a wheelchair in Santa Cruz over the weekend.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place in the area of Captiola Road and 7th Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday.Officers said the victim, who was in a motorized wheelchair, was attempting to cross Capitola Road and entered the roadway when she was struck a driver in a 1999 Mercedes-Benz. The driver fled the scene headed westbound.The victim, identified as a 69-year-old man from Santa Cruz, was taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas for life-threatening injuries and later died. His name has not been released.Police found the Mercedes abandoned on a nearby street.Following an investigation, CHP officers arrested the driver at her home in Santa Cruz early Monday morning. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Thompson, has been booked on charges of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.It was not immediately known when Thompson would appear in court on the charges.
Santa Cruz Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed In Hit and Run.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP-Santa Cruz confirmed to KION that a Santa Cruz man was struck and killed in a hit and run crash on Sunday evening. Officers said the 69-year-old man was in a motorized wheelchair and crossing Capitola Road west of 7th avenue around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a 1999 The post Santa Cruz Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed In Hit and Run. appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at Acosta Plaza. K9 Oakley was able to locate several shell casings in the area. Police said the shooting happened around midnight—no word on any victims. No further details were shared. The post Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 880 [San Jose, CA]
Motorcycle Accident near Bascom Avenue Resulted in Fatality. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened around 4:10 p.m. along northbound I-880 near Bascom Avenue. According to the investigators, a motorcyclist was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson Road Glide on the northbound I-880 off-ramp at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate a curve and continued straight, colliding with a 2020 Ford F-150 in the northbound lanes of Bascom Avenue. The impact of the collision seriously injured the motorcyclist.
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
kion546.com
Police: Salinas man arrested for injuring 93-year-old woman during carjacking
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a man after he allegedly threw a 93-year-old woman to the ground in the Creek Bridge Shopping Center parking lot Sunday morning. Daniel Guerra, 23, saw the woman trying to get into her car near the Starbucks, threw her to the ground, and stole...
String of burglaries in Greenfield leaves damage to ten vehicles
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Located on Oak Street between Terrace and Fourth, residents of Cliftons Mobile Manor woke up to find ten vehicles burglarized. Three of the ten vehicles had various items stolen from the cars. According to Greenfield Police Officer Sergeant Leo Guzman, this isn't a common thing. “For incidents like that, it’s not often The post String of burglaries in Greenfield leaves damage to ten vehicles appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0