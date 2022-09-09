Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Scooter Accident on Harbison Canyon Road [Alpine, CA]
ALPINE, CA (September 12, 2022) – Saturday night, a 12-year-old child sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Harbison Canyon Road. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m., on August 13th, near Shadow Hills Elementary. According to reports, the child was riding his scooter in the roadway when he was...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
Car crashes onto Carlsbad beach
A car crashed onto a Carlsbad beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Alvaro Vasquez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Ramon Road [Palm Springs, CA]
The crash happened on September 9th, at about 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, Vasquez was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle going west on Ramon Road. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries. The unidentified driver of the involved vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Truck crashes in front of El Cajon home, passenger dies
A passenger died Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed in front of a home in El Cajon, police said.
L.A. Weekly
One Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Crash on Paseo De Valencia [Laguna Hills, CA]
Male Bicyclist Dead in Traffic Accident near Alicia Parkway. The fatal collision happened around 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway. Unfortunately, responding officials declared the man riding a bicycle dead at the scene. Although, their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
L.A. Weekly
Alexander Cervantes Arrested after Fatal Rollover Crash on Highway 74 [Homeland, CA]
58-Year-Old Driver Killed in DUI Accident near Olsen Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m., near Olsen Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a 2000 Ford Ranger was pulling out of a gas station when he was struck by an oncoming 2015 Honda CRV. Upon impact, both vehicles overturned, leaving the Ford driver with life-threatening injuries.
79-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by car in Encinitas
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street in Encinitas Monday morning.
45-Year-Old Passenger Killed, Driver Badly Hurt in Solo Crash into Brick Wall in El Cajon
Two people were injured Monday, one fatally, in a solo traffic crash in a residential neighborhood in eastern San Diego County, authorities reported. The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 2 a.m., when a 37-year-old woman lost control of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, according to police.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on Coronado Avenue [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (September 12, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, a 34-year-old woman was hospitalized after a 2-vehicle crash on Coronado Avenue. The incident happened on August 10th, at around 5:16 p.m., at the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Hollister Street. According to reports, a deputy was responding to a...
L.A. Weekly
Martin Marquez, Jason Paige Killed in Vehicle Crash on Ramon Road [Cathedral City, CA]
The incident happened on September 4th at approximately 8:30 a.m., per initial reports. According to the Cathedral City Fire Department, one vehicle was driving northbound on Date Palm Drive and crossed over into the southbound lanes for reasons unknown. Furthermore, one vehicle was unable to avoid the wreckage and crashed...
SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured after Hit-and-Run on Jamboree Road [Newport Beach, CA]
Hit-and-Run Collision on Jamboree Road, Bicyclist Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 11th at around 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block, near Fletcher Jones Motorcars. The collision involved a vehicle that collided with a bicyclist before fleeing the scene. According to police, the vehicle was identified as a white...
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
Man killed in Bonita stabbing
A man was killed after a stabbing attack in Bonita Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
Woman, 65, Found Shot to Death on Sand Near Pacific Beach Boardwalk
Police are investigating the shooting death just after midnight Tuesday of a 65-year-old Hispanic woman near the Pacific Beach boardwalk. San Diego Police officers responded to reports of shots fired and found bystanders attempting to help a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Reed Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Comments / 1