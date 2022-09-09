The crash happened on September 9th, at about 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, Vasquez was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle going west on Ramon Road. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries. The unidentified driver of the involved vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO