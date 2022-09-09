ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 Injured in Scooter Accident on Harbison Canyon Road [Alpine, CA]

ALPINE, CA (September 12, 2022) – Saturday night, a 12-year-old child sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Harbison Canyon Road. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m., on August 13th, near Shadow Hills Elementary. According to reports, the child was riding his scooter in the roadway when he was...
ALPINE, CA
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]

Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Alvaro Vasquez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Ramon Road [Palm Springs, CA]

The crash happened on September 9th, at about 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, Vasquez was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle going west on Ramon Road. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries. The unidentified driver of the involved vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
MENIFEE, CA
Alexander Cervantes Arrested after Fatal Rollover Crash on Highway 74 [Homeland, CA]

58-Year-Old Driver Killed in DUI Accident near Olsen Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m., near Olsen Avenue. Per reports, the driver of a 2000 Ford Ranger was pulling out of a gas station when he was struck by an oncoming 2015 Honda CRV. Upon impact, both vehicles overturned, leaving the Ford driver with life-threatening injuries.
HOMELAND, CA
Woman Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on Coronado Avenue [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 12, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, a 34-year-old woman was hospitalized after a 2-vehicle crash on Coronado Avenue. The incident happened on August 10th, at around 5:16 p.m., at the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Hollister Street. According to reports, a deputy was responding to a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
CARLSBAD, CA
1 Injured after Hit-and-Run on Jamboree Road [Newport Beach, CA]

Hit-and-Run Collision on Jamboree Road, Bicyclist Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 11th at around 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block, near Fletcher Jones Motorcars. The collision involved a vehicle that collided with a bicyclist before fleeing the scene. According to police, the vehicle was identified as a white...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA

