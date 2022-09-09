Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Jerry Paschall – 82 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Jerry Paschall, age 82, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Tuesday, September 13th of 2022, at East View Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Williams “Brent” Cooper, 60, formerly of Dresden
A memorial visitation for William “Brent” Cooper, age 60, formerly of Dresden, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County to allocate ARP funds for municipal water and wastewater improvements
Weakley County will allocate just over $3.8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for municipal water and wastewater system improvements. The county’s Finance, Ways, and Means Committee passed a resolution this week to allocate the funding to the cities of Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon. County...
thunderboltradio.com
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Baptist Memorial-Union City Receives Large Training Grant
Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has been named the recipient of a large training grant. Through the “Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program”, a three-year, $1.5 million dollar grant will be used for education, training and employment opportunities for paramedics, emergency medical technicians and respiratory therapists.
thunderboltradio.com
Hattie J. Land, 80, Greenfield
Funeral services for Hattie J. Land, age 80, of Greenfield, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 11:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Brocks Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Sunday, September 18, 2022, from...
thunderboltradio.com
Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday afternoon
The Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday afternoon in its regular monthly meeting. Besides hearing the monthly reports from the city’s department heads, the Board will hear a presentation from Lowrance Sound Company and approve bids for renovations at the new Greenfield City Hall. The City of Greenfield has purchased...
thunderboltradio.com
Railroad Crossing to Remain Closed This Week in Obion County
Railroad crossing repairs in Obion County will continue this week. Shane Sanford, with CN Railroad, said the crossing at Pleasant Valley Road will be closed until Friday night at 8:00. Motorists must use an alternate route of travel at this location. On Monday, railroad crossing repairs will close the location...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Make Arrest Following Local School Threat
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hickman County man following the threat of school violence. Post 1 reports said the Electronic Crimes Branch received information from Facebook, relating to a possible criminal threat against Staff at Hickman County High School in Clinton. 20 year old Buster A. Thomas, a former...
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Businesses Celebrated With Chamber of Commerce Event
A good crowd showed up at the downtown square in Troy on Tuesday morning, to celebrate community businesses. The Obion County Chamber of Commerce held their “Cup of Joe with the CEO” at the Troy Park. Business owners and employees in Troy introduced themselves, along with all other...
thunderboltradio.com
One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City
Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
WK&T receives $12M grant for broadband infrastructure
WK&T is receiving a $12.3 million dollar grant for local broadband infrastructure in Weakley County. The project is one of several in Northwest Tennessee receiving grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Other projects receiving grants include $20 million dollars to Charter Communications for parts of Benton...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School Board Votes to Oppose Law That Could Hold Back Third Grade Students
Union City school board members have joined other school districts in their opposition to a new Tennessee third grade retention law. The “Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act” was passed by the state legislature in January of 2021, and is now in effect for the new school year.
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Soccer’s Megan Drake named OVC Offensive Player of the Week
UT Martin soccer forward Megan Drake was honored Tuesday with the OVC Offensive Player of the Week Award after a multi-goal effort against Indiana State. A native of Couer d’Alene, Idaho, Drake posted the first multi-goal effort of her Skyhawk career after tallying two goals on three shot attempts last week.
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Football ranked 16th in Stats Perform Top 25 Poll; 18th in AFCA Coaches Poll
Following a heavy-weight showdown against No. 5 Missouri State last week, the UT Martin football program enters its Week 3 matchup ranked No. 16 in the weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and No. 18 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25. The Skyhawks went back-and-forth with the...
Comments / 0