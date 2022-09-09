Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Old Major Market offers freshly made, grab & go dinner for two
You can take a break from cooking dinner and doing the dishes on Thursdays because Old Major Market has you covered!. Old Major Dinner For Two is an affordable, freshly made, grab and go dinner for two people. You can pre-order your meal here for pick up on Thursday, September...
WISH-TV
What you can expect on Hard truth Distilling Co.’s fall menu
The flavors of fall are back at Hard Truth Distilling Company in Nashville, Indiana, and they’re ready for you to experience all of the delicious drinks and dishes. Kathy Woods and Elsie Dereberry joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect at the distillery and on the Big Woods menu during the fall season.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
WISH-TV
Kokomo police: Man didn’t pay for carts loaded with beer, toilet paper, more
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities said Tuesday they were hoping to learn the identity of a man who left a grocery and didn’t pay, based on surveillance photos, for beer, toilet paper, an appliance and other goods loaded into carts during the weekend. The Kokomo Police Department on...
WISH-TV
Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
WISH-TV
Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville. The Missouri-based manufacturer will build a $259 million distribution center in Rushville and plans to employ 170 people. The facility will be located at 2606 N. State Road 3 on the city’s north side and is planned to be completed by 2024.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
WISH-TV
Fishers celebrates opening of 146th and 131st street interchanges
FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers opened its 146th and 131st street interchanges after more than a year of construction. “Here we are several years later with a quality of life improvement in our county that’s second to none and it does not happen without the relationships and the partnerships that exist here in our community today,” the mayor of Fishers Scott Fadness said.
WISH-TV
I-69 interchange at State Road 144 expected to partially open Thursday evening
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Another I-69 interchange is expected to partially open Thursday evening, removing a stoplight for through traffic on State Road 37, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, crews are planning to shift State Road 144 traffic onto new pavement and the bridge...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot on West 79th Street & Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday evening. Police say they’re being transferred to a hospital, and have not confirmed the person’s condition. Police say the shooting happened at West 79th Street and Michigan Road. When officers arrived, they say...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shots fired at Pike library in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report of shots being actively fired at the Pike library has been confirmed, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, shots were fired near 6600 Zionsville Road. IMPD officers and Pike Township School Police quickly arrived...
WISH-TV
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis twins go to prison after using car to bust into Speedway gun store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis twin brothers will each spend over three years in federal prison after stealing firearms and ramming a stolen car into a Speedway gun store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 19-year-old Jayveon Majors of Indianapolis was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison after...
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
WISH-TV
1 dead in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a man was shot in and killed on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 18th and Dequincy streets just before 1 a.m. Monday. Officers found the victim deceased in the street. His name has not been...
WISH-TV
Fair Housing Center report outlines rent spike’s burden on Marion County households
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rising rent prices are placing a burden on many Marion County renters, according to research just released by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Representatives say the low vacancy rates compound the problem. The data shows there’s only about six percent of multi-family rental units...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for Carmel woman
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Carmel woman. The Carmel Police Department say Chloe Bass, 19, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis. Bass is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
WISH-TV
New COVID-19 booster now available in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is available now in Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement Tuesday. The bivalent booster protects people from the two most common strains of the virus, Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The booster is available at 69 locations...
