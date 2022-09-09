Read full article on original website
What is Fortnite Paradise?
It’s that time of year again when Fortnite is ending one season in anticipation of starting another. Chapter Three, season three has received mixed reactions from fans, but this next season already looks like something unique and spectacular. Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to release on Sept. 18 and we finally have a name for it: Paradise.
When does Fire Emblem Engage release?
Nintendo has revealed a new game under the Fire Emblem franchise of games. Called Fire Emblem Engage, it’ll feature some of the series’ past characters like Marth and Celica, alongside the reveal for a new character as well. The game’s trailer showed what players can expect with Engage,...
When does Pikmin 4 release?
At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.
Riot Games artist brings Spirit Blossom Irelia to life—but it won’t be coming to League anytime soon
Riot Games has released many Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends, but the developers have yet to make one for Irelia despite the skin line’s lore being deeply tied to her story. Nevertheless, one of the devs has created a splash art of what the skin might look...
What time does Call of Duty: Next start?
The future of the entire Call of Duty franchise is about to be revealed. Call of Duty: Next is a massive live stream event. Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile will all be on display on Sept. 15. The stream can be found on Call of Duty’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Best legends for ranked in Apex
There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play on Sept. 13
Sony has announced there will be a State of Play this coming Tuesday, Sept. 13. This State of Play is also pretty close to the Tokyo Game Show, which happens on Sept. 15. Expect this presentation to be talking more about the updates from their Japanese partners, according to the blog post they posted on their site.
How to watch Call of Duty: Next
Are you ready to finally see the future of Call of Duty?. It’s time to get excited about what’s next for CoD. Call of Duty Next is a massive live stream event that will peel back the curtain on multiple new CoD games. This is all about what everyone is going to be playing in the coming months.
When does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release?
After defeating Calamity Ganon in one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the past decade, fans have breathlessly waited for more news and information about Nintendo’s planned sequel, tentatively called Breath of the Wild 2. Now, we have more footage than ever of the new game, as well as...
How to watch the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct
After a few days of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has officially announced another one of its Nintendo Direct videos. Like most of the company’s Directs, this video will show off upcoming games and will hopefully have a surprise or two for big fans. The show will be about 40 minutes long, but don’t expect news on much beyond the next few months: this Direct will be focused on games coming out this winter.
When does Octopath Traveler 2 launch?
Fans of the throwback art-style and sprawling narratives of Octopath Traveler got a treat at today’s Nintendo Direct, with Nintendo showing off game footage and more information about the sequel to the RPG, Octopath Traveler 2. Sporting the same distinctive art style and your choice of eight different characters and stories to choose from, Octopath Traveler 2 should have everything fans of the series crave.
When does Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe release?
As part of this morning’s Nintendo Direct, featuring a variety of games scheduled to release at the end of this year and into the beginning of 2023, Nintendo announced that the classic Kirby title, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, will be re-released on the Switch in the form of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.
Is Goldeneye 007 coming to Game Pass?
One of the biggest and most surprising reveals from September’s Nintendo Direct was Goldeneye 007 finally making its way to modern consoles with online multiplayer. One of the most beloved N64 shooters and a game that captured attention around the world, with players trying to race through the game’s plot or beat their friend’s in the highly praised split-screen multiplayer.
How does the Apex Legends rank reset work and when do ranks reset?
Your rank in Apex Legends is a matter of prestige within the game. High ranks are a sign both of your skill and of your commitment to playing the game since the higher ranks are difficult to achieve for most players without committing significant time and effort to the game’s ranked mode. Achieving higher ranks also comes with special cosmetic rewards that players can unlock, further demonstrating their mastery of the game.
Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley scratches the itch for anyone who loves Disney characters and who loves the casual gameplay of an RPG. There are a ton of Disney characters to interact with and help along players’ journeys through the valley. The number of characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is nowhere...
‘My Sailor, My Love’ Director Klaus Härö Talks ‘Sensitive’ ‘GoT’ Star James Cosmo
Finnish director Klaus Härö makes his English-language debut with Toronto Film Festival premiere “My Sailor, My Love.” A gentle drama about a retired sea captain falling in love one last time will be spotlighted at the Helsinki-based event Finnish Film Affair next. Global Screen is handling the sales. Härö, an experienced filmmaker behind Golden Globe-nominated “The Fencer,” didn’t feel “desperate” to make a movie in English, he says. “I hope it doesn’t feel forced. With English, there is always this thought that maybe this way, it will reach more people. But it just felt natural to set it in Ireland.” “I love the...
Why Dr Disrespect refuses to stop roasting CoD even though he plays it constantly
Dr Disrespect has a long history with the Call of Duty franchise, both as a player and as a level designer during the Advanced Warfare days. However, the YouTube star has been unhappy with the series for several years. He’s been particularly critical of Warzone, claiming it hit “rock bottom”...
When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 start?
Epic Games loves keeping Fortnite fresh to give returning players a reason to come back and new players a reason to join this adrenaline-packed battle royale that never ceases to amaze us. Each new chapter in Fortnite brings a new battle pass, new island areas, special events, and limited-time game modes that are simply a treat to play.
Did Apex Legends just confirm the romance of the season? New comic brings 2 characters closer than ever before
A new chapter of the Apex Legends season 14 comic has left fans delightfully confused over the state of Fuse and Bloodhound’s relationship. Released today, the new comic is part of the eight-issue series that’s provided context for Vantage’s inclusion in the Apex Games. Each season, the game’s latest legend meets the rest of the cast and has a chance to share more of their story through several brief issues.
