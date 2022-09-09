Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Gamespot
Deathloop Ads On Xbox Suggest A Launch Is Finally Coming
Following a year-long exclusivity period on PlayStation 5, it seems that Arkane's time-bending shooter Deathloop is heading to Xbox. Ads for the Bethesda-published title have started appearing on the Xbox Dashboard, according to several users on Reddit who have been served them. The title results in an error screen when selected, but the existence of the ad and the preorder text suggests that an official announcement isn't far off. It makes sense, too, given that the game's release anniversary is this month.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Rewards Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta begins on September 16, starting with a weekend of PlayStation-exclusive access, and Activision has revealed all the rewards players can earn from participating. A total of 10 different reward items can be earned for Modern Warfare 2 by leveling up in the...
Gamespot
Biggest PlayStation State Of Play September 2022 Announcements
The September PlayStation State of Play livestream has concluded, featuring announcements related to nearly a dozen upcoming games. The biggest reveal was undoubtedly the big closer: a new gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarök. That said, we got to see a lot of cool-looking projects coming from some of PlayStation's Japanese partners, as well as more titles scheduled to launch for PSVR 2 in 2023. You can check out our full coverage by clicking the headlines below:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
The Wraith of the Galaxy
Sign In to follow. Follow The Wraith of the Galaxy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
Nintendo Direct September 2022: The Biggest Games And Announcements
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, and it came packed full of announcements, both big and small, from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. We didn't hear any news on the much-rumored Metroid Prime remaster or ports of games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but what we did get was very impressive. New Fire Emblem and Pikmin games are both on the way, we're getting a remake of one of the most-beloved Kirby games of all time, and we're getting a full sequel to Octopath Traveler. Retro fans are eating well, also, with classic N64 games like GoldenEye and Pokemon Stadium coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon, as well as a Switch release of Radiant Silvergun today.
Gamespot
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Input Chaos
Sign In to follow. Follow Input Chaos, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Enclosure 3-D
Sign In to follow. Follow Enclosure 3-D, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Run Or Boom
Sign In to follow. Follow Run Or Boom, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Anyone's Diary
Sign In to follow. Follow Anyone's Diary, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
PlayStation State Of Play September 2022: Start Times And How To Watch
PlayStation's next State of Play broadcast is happening today, September 13. Following a Nintendo Direct that took place earlier in the day, Sony's livestream presentation is scheduled to reveal news and updates for 10 games spanning PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR 2. "We'll have some great updates from...
Gamespot
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
Gamespot
Freedom Planet 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Freedom Planet 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
LastManInEarth
Current carol can solo the DCEU verse. © 2022 GAMESPOT, A RED VENTURES COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024
Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.
Gamespot
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch
The tough puff Kirby is back for a 4-player* platforming adventure. Copy enemies’ abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor’s ship, which crash landed on Planet Popstar.
Comments / 0