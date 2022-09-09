Read full article on original website
Fox40
Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
Fox40
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting at Sacramento Bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that when officers responded to the call of a shooting inside of Cheers, a bar on West El Camino Avenue, they found two men both having been shot at least once.
Fox40
Vehicle hits power pole on Arden Way, some residents without electricity
Sacramento, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento residents are without power after a vehicle hit a power pole on Arden Way near Del Paso Boulevard just around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officials said. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the vehicle hit the power pole at a high rate of speed...
Fox40
Galt police investigating homicide
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night. The department said it occurred on McFarland Street. This is a developing story.
Fox40
DUI suspected in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was issued a summons for suspected DUI after a single motorcycle crash Saturday evening, the Auburn Police Department said. The police said officers responding to the collision near Auburn Folsom Road and College Way around 6:45 p.m. said their investigation revealed that the driver had recently left a fair where he was drinking alcohol.
