Illinois State

Analyst: Illinois must reverse anti-business climate to grow jobs

(The Center Square) – With a new survey showing Illinois ranked No. 2 in the nation for the number of small businesses planning to lay off employees in the coming months, an analyst said state government needs to reverse its anti-business climate to grow jobs. lllinois has some of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois cities not retirement friendly, according to ranking

(The Center Square) – A new report ranks 182 cities across the country using certain metrics to determine which cities are the best to retire. Illinois placed just two cities on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, health care, and others, to determine which states are...
ILLINOIS STATE
Opponents mulling court challenge with CARE Court signed into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill Wednesday that will create a framework in civil courts to provide court-ordered treatment plans for individuals with severe mental illness. Opponents are already considering options to challenge the bill. The new law, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pennsylvania House holds Philadelphia DA in contempt for refusing state subpoena

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania House held Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt after he ignored a subpoena request from a committee investigating rising crime in the state's largest city. The action is another step in a growing divide between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and the Democratic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

