Read full article on original website
Related
See Paul McCartney Sing ‘Oh! Darling’ Live for First Time at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Paul McCartney, with help from Chrissie Hynde and Foo Fighters, performed the Beatles classic “Oh! Darling” live for the first time Saturday at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. McCartney was a surprise guest at the benefit concert — he was not listed among the participating artists...
NME
Chris, aka Christine and The Queens, postpones ‘Redcar’ album and live shows
Chris, aka Christine and the Queens, has delayed his new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and its accompanying live shows after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The French singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – “injured himself on stage while dancing” last Thursday night (September 8), an official statement confirmed.
NME
Roxy Music announce UK tour support and release more London tickets
Roxy Music have announced the special guest support act for their forthcoming UK area shows, as well as releasing additional tickets for their London date. The Bryan Ferry-fronted group recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. They’re currently out on the road in North America.
NME
Billy Nomates announces new album ‘CACTI’ with single ‘Balance Is Gone’
Billy Nomates has announced details of her second album,’CACTI’, and is previewing it with first single ‘Balance Is Gone’. The new record, which follows a debut album from 2020 and last year’s follow-up EP ‘Emergency Telephone’, is released on January 13, 2023 via the Invada label.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL・
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism
Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
Freddie Mercury Had a Humble Job at London’s Heathrow Airport Before Joining the Band That Eventually Became Queen
Queen is credited with forever altering the world’s concept of music Yet Freddie Mercury’s early life was far from the dazzling lifestyle he later led.
NME
Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs
Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
NME
The Snuts win battle with their record label to release new album ‘Burn The Empire’ early
The Snuts have won the battle to release their forthcoming new album ‘Burn The Empire’ a week early. It comes after the band recently called on their fans to “bombard” Parlophone Records so that they can hear the record before their UK tour kicks off at Bristol O2 Academy on October 2.
NME
Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’
A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
NME
Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
NME
Weyes Blood announces new album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, shares first single
Weyes Blood has announced details of her new album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ and shared its first single, ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’. The California artist, real name Natalie Mering, will release the follow-up to ‘Titanic Rising’ on November 18 via Sub Pop.
NME
Lady Gaga’s LA Dodger Stadium show was filmed for mystery project
Lady Gaga’s concert at LA’s Dodger Stadium on Saturday (September 10) was filmed for a mystery project. News that the gig was being filmed by 30 cameras pointed at the audience emerged after Gaga posted a thank you to her fans on her social media. “52,000 people. Sold...
NME
Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label
U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
NME
Voice Of Baceprot release ‘School Revolution’ remix EP with Timo Maas and Andre Winter
Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have released a remix EP of their breakout 2018 single ‘School Revolution’. The remix EP features a new take on the vociferous single by two-time Grammy nominee and Madonna collaborator Timo Mass and German house DJ/producer Andre Winter titled ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’, a progressive house take on the metal trio’s debut single.
NME
How Brazil’s Rock in Rio capped off festival season in style
There’s nothing like watching a man being rescued from a gigantic snake and flown up a 50-foot cliff face by a golden angel woman, while a gaggle of mermaids dance nearby, to bring home the fact that you’re not at Latitude anymore. You’re at Rock In Rio, dubbed the City Of Rock but more like a minor principality these days.
Comments / 0