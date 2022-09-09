ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NME

Chris, aka Christine and The Queens, postpones ‘Redcar’ album and live shows

Chris, aka Christine and the Queens, has delayed his new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and its accompanying live shows after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The French singer-songwriter – who is performing as the character Redcar for his current project – “injured himself on stage while dancing” last Thursday night (September 8), an official statement confirmed.
NME

Roxy Music announce UK tour support and release more London tickets

Roxy Music have announced the special guest support act for their forthcoming UK area shows, as well as releasing additional tickets for their London date. The Bryan Ferry-fronted group recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972. They’re currently out on the road in North America.
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Popculture

Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Q 105.7

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
The Guardian

Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism

Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
NME

Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs

Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
NME

Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’

A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One

Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
NME

Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
NME

Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label

U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
NME

Voice Of Baceprot release ‘School Revolution’ remix EP with Timo Maas and Andre Winter

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have released a remix EP of their breakout 2018 single ‘School Revolution’. The remix EP features a new take on the vociferous single by two-time Grammy nominee and Madonna collaborator Timo Mass and German house DJ/producer Andre Winter titled ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’, a progressive house take on the metal trio’s debut single.
NME

How Brazil’s Rock in Rio capped off festival season in style

There’s nothing like watching a man being rescued from a gigantic snake and flown up a 50-foot cliff face by a golden angel woman, while a gaggle of mermaids dance nearby, to bring home the fact that you’re not at Latitude anymore. You’re at Rock In Rio, dubbed the City Of Rock but more like a minor principality these days.
