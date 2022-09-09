Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
Kat Painter Line Dancer
Kat Painter is a professional dance instructor and choreographer. She specializes in line and couples social and competitive dancing. You can find her 4 nights a week at Stoney’s Rockin’ Rodeo (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) and on Thursdays at Faces Nightclub, as well as other venues around town. Private and group lessons are available. Contact Kat for more info.
Fox40
Southfork Grille
South Fork Grille – a new upscale casual dining experience – is launching its first greater Sacramento region location inside the El Dorado Hills Town Center. Focusing on new American cuisine, menu items will include pork belly lettuce wraps, miso glazed black cod, drunken brandy steak, and spicy ahi tuna rolls. Additionally, South Fork Grille will offer weekend brunch, children’s offerings, to-go and gluten free options.
Fox40
M & N Charms
(916)-664-2497. September 17th from 5pm-10pm at 9250 Big Horn Elk Grove. September 18th from 10 am- 6pm at 1125 I st.
Fox40
Snooks Chocolates
Today is International Chocolate day and we have Snooks Chocolate to showcase the many types of chocolate and other treats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Business Owners Protest Dangers of Homeless Drug-Addicted, Mentally-Ill Transients
The Globe writes frequently about the widespread, growing population of drug-addicted street people in Sacramento. I take photos to illustrate my observations. This weekend I added to the photo album. Readers can see Sacramento is headed for more tragedy if 11,000 drug-addicted and mentally ill homeless transients are allowed to continue to live on the streets, in the parks, and where ever they park their tents or RVs.
Fox40
Gather Studios
9/18 Fall Wreaths at Truckee River Regional Park & 9/24 at The Flower Farm in Loomis. We will bring a sample of a wreath that people will make in the Fall Wreath Workshop. We will also bring the fall florals that we will utilize (eucalyptus, lotus pods, orange slices) and will go over briefly the materials and class dates/locations.
KCRA.com
Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
188 days | Pitbull mix adopted at Sacramento SPCA after half-year stay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large, older dogs are not always the most popular among families looking to adopt, according to a Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson. Still, half-a-year in South Sacramento without a permanent home was a particularly long time for a pitbull mix...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Custom Designed Modern Mediterranean Home in Loomis with A Resort Style Backyard Comes to The Market at $5.9 Million
The Home in Loomis, a modern Mediterranean hidden with high end finishes jewel and a resort style backyard including multiple zones for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Rutherford Canyon Rd, Loomis, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bondaruk (Phone: 916-862-1748) at RE/MAX Gold El Dorado Hills for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Loomis.
riolindamessenger.com
2022 Cherrietters Car Club show at the Dry Creek Ranch House
Thank you to our very own Cherrietters Car Club and American Legion Riders for an extraordinary Car Show and Swap Meet today this past weekend. Also, a huge thank you to Twin Rivers Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriffs Department Youth Services Unit for participating in this event. And finally, a HUGE thank you to the Community for all the proceeds which go back into our Community.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
KCRA.com
DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento
The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rosevilletoday.com
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland celebrates Opening Day
Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun. Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm.
Fox40
Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground
Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
Historic Stockton building hopes to revitalize downtown area
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A revitalized building hopes to transform downtown Stockton.In its heyday, Courthouse Plaza was known as the Smith and Lang Department Store. The site saw businesses come and go before sitting empty for years.For Tony Yadon, 306 East Main Street began as a 'What if…' moment."I knew that we had to do something," Yadon said. He is the executive director of Parents by Choice, founded in 2006. It is a foster care nonprofit working with families and youth, including those aging out of the system.Its former office became cramped just ahead of a lease renewal. Two years ago,...
Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
visitusaparks.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
Comments / 0