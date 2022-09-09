Read full article on original website
JPS1
3d ago
with the many hydroelectric sources and one of the largest nuclear plants in the world ,should guarantee LOW utility rates always. Period.
Guest
2d ago
Your state representatives have to approve any rate increases by the utilities or insurance. The state representatives do not represent the consumer. 😡
Roger Perkins
3d ago
this is price gouging at it's highest, these bastards are stealing from the working man and those of us on fixed income !
Alert: Beer Shortage Could Hit Alabama Sooner Than Expected
It’s football season and what’s better than a cold one with some wings…nothing!. An ice-cold glass with a nice foamy head or popping open a can is something we Alabamians enjoy, along with the rest of the country. What if I were to say to you there...
Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges
Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.
10 things to know about Alabama’s 2022 standardized test scores
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Test results for Alabama’s public school students were released last week and showed more students reaching proficiency benchmarks on the state’s annual test this year than last year. And while...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
WAAY-TV
Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach
Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama
Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
Cards Against Humanity includes Alabama in ‘Your State Sucks’ list, sales go to abortion fund
Popular game “Cards Against Humanity,” has included Alabama on a list of “forced-birth hellholes,” part of a campaign to raise money for abortion rights. The game maker kicked off the “Your State Sucks” campaign in August, Business Insider reports, directing the message towards customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. All of the states enacted near-total or total abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
OPINION: Passage of Aniah’s Law Constitutional Amendment will increase Alabama public safety
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco We are now some 60 days from the fall general elections. As a result, Alabama voters will start seeing a slew of campaign advertisements hit the airwaves, billboards, and mailboxes. The ballot will be long, with many candidates and ten amendments for voters to consider. […]
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit
It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
alreporter.com
Alabama Commission on Higher Education addresses student loan forgiveness
Last month President Biden announced his proposal to forgive student debt for up to 40 million Americans at a price tag of $1.7 trillion. In Alabama, that equated to 629,000 students owing a collective $24 billion. The average college debt in Alabama is $37,000. This exceeds the national average and ranks Alabama among the top 10 nationally in student debt. Nearly 500,000 Alabamians could benefit from the program. While there will be some individual and short-term economic benefits, many question the fairness of the initiative.
False fall: Enjoy it while it’s here
The sky is clear (in most places), the air is fresh -- and the humidity is gone. What do we call this glorious weather in the midst of September? False fall, of course. Don’t start thinking it’s the real thing -- there are still many summerlike days on the horizon, to be sure.
‘We have to do something’: Alabama lawmaker pitches increased penalties for fentanyl traffickers as overdoses mount
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R....
Alabama may test out an untried execution method which suffocates inmates by replacing oxygen with nitrogen
Corrections Commissioner John Hamm will have the final say as to whether nitrogen hypoxia is used on inmate Alan Eugene Miller on Sep. 22.
WAFF
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
