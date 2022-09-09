BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson strengthens the already impressive roster of presenters for the upcoming “America Leads: An Ideas Summit,” scheduled for Oct. 19 in Bentonville, Ark. Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; Revolution, LLC, CEO and AOL Co-founder, Steve Case; and Runway Group co-founders Tom Walton and Steuart Walton will join keynote speaker Dr. Condoleezza Rice at the ticketed event, a gathering centered on ideas that will guide America to the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005961/en/ Betsy DeVos headshot (Photo: Business Wire)

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 25 MINUTES AGO