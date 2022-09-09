Read full article on original website
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says FBI seized cell phone outside Mankato fast food restaurant
MyPIllow CEO and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump says the FBI seized his phone outside a Mankato Hardee’s on Tuesday. Lindell said agents served him a subpoena related to an investigation into a Colorado election security breach.
