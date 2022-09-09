As President of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joe DeMattos is focused on improving care integration for the state’s long-term care settings, including skilled nursing, assisted living programs, and continuing care retirement communities. At our 2022 Maryland State of Reform Health Policy Conference, DeMattos said Maryland already has relatively strong health infrastructure in place, but more can be done to improve access to care, particularly for underserved communities.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO