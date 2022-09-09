Read full article on original website
Alaska researchers demonstrate the benefit of offering incentives to curb alcohol dependency in Native communities
Alaska health researchers discussed the effectiveness of using contingency management to curb alcohol dependency in Alaska Native and American Indian communities during the Division of Behavioral Health’s Medications for Addiction Treatment Conference on Tuesday. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox.
Maryland seeks Medicaid non-emergency medical transportation contractor
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) released a request for proposals (RFP) this month for a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) contractor for the state’s Medicaid population. MDH intends to award a single contract award for a maximum period of 7 years. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the...
What They’re Watching: Joe DeMattos, Health Facilities Association of Maryland
As President of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joe DeMattos is focused on improving care integration for the state’s long-term care settings, including skilled nursing, assisted living programs, and continuing care retirement communities. At our 2022 Maryland State of Reform Health Policy Conference, DeMattos said Maryland already has relatively strong health infrastructure in place, but more can be done to improve access to care, particularly for underserved communities.
Bill requiring health plans to cover biomarker testing moves to Newsom’s desk
A bill improving access to biomarker testing was enrolled and sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk on Sept. 6th. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Senate Bill 912, sponsored by Sen. Monique Limon (D – Santa Barbara), requires health plans...
