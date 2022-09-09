ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

Sweeney Todd at the Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Catch Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street September 16th-18th, 22nd-25th, and September 29th-October 2nd at the Springfield Contemporary Theatre. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Nixa physician sentenced after prescribing fentanyl to patients for bribes

NIXA, Mo.- A physician in Nixa, Mo was sentenced in federal court today after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients. This made him ranked one of the highest in the state of Missouri in net sales of the product and 38th in the United States.
NIXA, MO
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, September 13 Morning Forecast

Happy Tuesday! This is the start of our mid-September heat wave. Temperatures will consistently be above average as an upper-level ridge is situated over the middle part of the country, slowly moving eastward. This is going to lead to a week full of sunny skies and warm temperatures. We are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

DESE Teacher of the Year Finalist Out of Nixa

Congratulations to Nixa High School’s Dr. Allison Fleetwood for being a finalist for DESE’s Teacher of the Year Award!!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
NIXA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Health
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Joplin, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Health
State
Arkansas State
City
Center, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy