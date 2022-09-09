Read full article on original website
It's Monday and if you're filling up the tank you'll be saving the most money because GasBuddy officails say gas prices rise by the end of the week. Yakima driver are seeing another drop in prices this week down 0.6 cents per gallon selling for an average of $4.36 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."
Are you in the market to buy or sell a home in Yakima? Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty says it's still a seller's market. Bemis says the median home sales price today is $350,000 which is a 9% increase over last year at this time when the price was $320,000. A lot of people purchased homes in the month of August in Yakima with 224 sold. 219 homes sold in August of last year so this year saw a 2% increase.
If you're tired of traffic crashes and speeding drivers you're not alone Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray is also concerned. Last week Murray wrote a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. In the letter the chief emphasized the ongoing traffic problems in Yakima. The Yakima City Council is holding a study session with the chief Tuesday to talk about traffic and safety concerns on city streets. The chief says as of August 1, 2022, the city has experienced 12 traffic fatalities. Murray says that's the highest in Yakima history and there's a quarter of the year left.
Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail. Murray also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
No juvenile court trial for a 15-year-old suspect arrested in a school shooting in Yakima. Instead a sentencing is set for Tuesday, September 20 in Yakima County Juvenile Court. The trial was cancelled after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty last month to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to...
