ST. LOUIS (AP) — A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” got underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew’s killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he took out on the victim. Norman’s attorneys said during opening statements Tuesday that he was a successful celebrity who was concerned about the safety of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Norman, who is charged with murder for hire, and Montgomery both appeared on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which ran on the OWN Network for five seasons. The series was based in a St. Louis-area restaurant owned by Robbie Montgomery, Norman’s mother and the victim’s grandmother. During opening statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll said Norman tried to a collect on a $450,000 fraudulent life insurance policy that he took out on Andre Montgomery because he was badly in need of money to support a lavish lifestyle.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO