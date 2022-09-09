ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 3

Related
The US Sun

Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Paris, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Closer Weekly

Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House

Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims

During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Elvis Presley
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Souvenir#Localevent#Elvis Impersonator#Travel Destinations#Festival
The Associated Press

Trial begins in killing of Miss Sweetie Pie's grandson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” got underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew’s killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he took out on the victim. Norman’s attorneys said during opening statements Tuesday that he was a successful celebrity who was concerned about the safety of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Norman, who is charged with murder for hire, and Montgomery both appeared on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which ran on the OWN Network for five seasons. The series was based in a St. Louis-area restaurant owned by Robbie Montgomery, Norman’s mother and the victim’s grandmother. During opening statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll said Norman tried to a collect on a $450,000 fraudulent life insurance policy that he took out on Andre Montgomery because he was badly in need of money to support a lavish lifestyle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Doc Lawrence

Elvis at Rest

Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
TheDailyBeast

Who Killed Bugsy Siegel, Kingpin of the Las Vegas Mob?

The business got off to a rough start. It was over budget—way over budget—and there were whispers that some money had mysteriously disappeared from the investment pot. It was so rainy on opening day that the high rollers and celebrities stayed away, and somehow the proverb that the house always wins did not initially apply. The Flamingo was forced to close its doors two weeks after opening—and after losing $300,000 to some very lucky gamblers—for a reset.But all of that was washed away, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel surely thought, when the Flamingo reopened three months later complete with a newly finished...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy