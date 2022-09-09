Read full article on original website
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?
ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
Gladys Presley Died Tragically Young — How Old Was Elvis When She Passed?
The story of Elvis Presley is filled with staggering highs and heartbreaking lows. With the most recent biopic, Elvis, chronicling the life of the legendary rock and roll star, his story is back on center stage. Many know of the circumstances surrounding his death, living to only be 42 years...
Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims
During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Elvis at Rest
Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
