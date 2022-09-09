ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash

A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
Former Blues captain Backes continues to help animals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Blues captain David Backes continues to make a difference. Backes was always passionate about helping animals during his time in St. Louis and he is putting in even more time into his foundation, “Athletes for Animals,” since he retired. Monday, he shared...
FEMA opens 7th center in St. Louis area as deadline looms; no status on Metro East relief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened its seventh disaster relief center in the St. Louis area Saturday for residents whose homes were damaged in July’s historic flooding. The newest center opened at the Salvation Army on Arsenal in South St. Louis. The deadline to apply for those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County is October 7. All centers will close after that date.
Episode 200! with Joe Edwards of Blueberry Hill

Local woman taking part in study on impact of blood sugar control on brain function. St. Louis CITY SC fans can now get some team merch at Centene Stadium. Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers...
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert

ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
Mayors along Mississippi River want to make corridor a national priority

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Mayors of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative held their annual meeting in St. Louis Tuesday. Mayors from nine states gathered to further Ambassador Andrew Young’s vision to make the Mississippi River a national priority. They also thanked Senator John Boozman from Arkansas for his work with mayors to include an ecosystem restoration program demonstration project for the lower Mississippi River. The group is urging the final passage of the measure by Congress in the coming weeks.
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths

The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 569 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s. As of Sept....
St. Louis CITY SC opens team store at Centene Stadium

Local woman taking part in study on impact of blood sugar control on brain function. Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police.
St. Francois County Traffic Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A 75 year old Farmington woman, Cheryl Oberreiter, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois county Monday evening at 6:45. Highway Patrol reports show Oberreiter was driving west on Route C, at Route D. She failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and her SUV traveled across the road, ran off the west side of the highway, and crashed into a boulder. Obberreiter was taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. She was not wearing a seat belt when the accident took place.
