Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
KMOV
Former Blues captain Backes continues to help animals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Blues captain David Backes continues to make a difference. Backes was always passionate about helping animals during his time in St. Louis and he is putting in even more time into his foundation, “Athletes for Animals,” since he retired. Monday, he shared...
KMOV
Former Mizzou defensive coordinator joins XFL St. Louis coaching staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - XFL St. Louis has announced their coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season. Head Coach Anthony Becht has named Dave Steckel, former Missouri State University head coach, as the team’s linebacker coach. Steckel has had nearly 40 years of coaching experience, with most of...
KMOV
FEMA opens 7th center in St. Louis area as deadline looms; no status on Metro East relief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened its seventh disaster relief center in the St. Louis area Saturday for residents whose homes were damaged in July’s historic flooding. The newest center opened at the Salvation Army on Arsenal in South St. Louis. The deadline to apply for those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County is October 7. All centers will close after that date.
St. Peters purchase leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A woman won $50,000 through a Powerball drawing after she purchased a Quick Pick ticket in St. Peters.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
KMOV
Episode 200! with Joe Edwards of Blueberry Hill
Local woman taking part in study on impact of blood sugar control on brain function. St. Louis CITY SC fans can now get some team merch at Centene Stadium. Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers...
suntimesnews.com
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
Southwest launches spring schedule, including seasonal routes from Lambert
ST. LOUIS — After a busy Labor Day weekend, Southwest Airlines Co. is already preparing for spring. Dallas-based Southwest published its latest schedule extension Thursday, offering flights through April 10 of next year. The carrier is bringing back dozens of seasonal routes including a number through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where it's the busiest carrier.
Beef recall at St. Peters Schnucks
Schnucks says fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers store Sunday may contain metal shavings.
UMSL keeps rising in U.S. News’ ‘Best Colleges’ rankings
The University of Missouri St.-Louis continues to climb up the U.S. News & World Report "Best Colleges" rankings.
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
KMOV
Mayors along Mississippi River want to make corridor a national priority
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Mayors of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative held their annual meeting in St. Louis Tuesday. Mayors from nine states gathered to further Ambassador Andrew Young’s vision to make the Mississippi River a national priority. They also thanked Senator John Boozman from Arkansas for his work with mayors to include an ecosystem restoration program demonstration project for the lower Mississippi River. The group is urging the final passage of the measure by Congress in the coming weeks.
Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Available in St. Louis
Walgreens and CVS have appointments now, area health departments will soon
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 569 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s. As of Sept....
St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really)
Forecasts show temperatures reaching the 90s this weekend
KMOV
Hundreds gather in effort to feed thousands in need of food in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of hungry St. Louisans will get apple cinnamon oatmeal thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers at Chaifetz Arena Monday. The St. Louis Area Foodbank organized the event on the federally-recognized national day of service. The meal-packing event was meant to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
KMOV
St. Louis CITY SC opens team store at Centene Stadium
Local woman taking part in study on impact of blood sugar control on brain function. Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Traffic Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A 75 year old Farmington woman, Cheryl Oberreiter, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois county Monday evening at 6:45. Highway Patrol reports show Oberreiter was driving west on Route C, at Route D. She failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and her SUV traveled across the road, ran off the west side of the highway, and crashed into a boulder. Obberreiter was taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. She was not wearing a seat belt when the accident took place.
