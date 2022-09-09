Wilkes-Barre man charged with stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City police charged Harry Eugene Gordon, 50, with burglarizing the Citgo service station on South Pennsylvania Avenue and stealing a large amount of cigarettes early Thursday morning.

Police in a news release say officers responded to a burglar alarm at the service station a 4:23 a.m., learning 51 cartons of cigarettes valued at $5,000 were stolen.

Several hours later, police stopped a man, identified as Gordon, who was in possession of several cartons of cigarettes and other items reportedly stolen from the service station.

Gordon was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on a single count of burglary. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

— Ed Lewis