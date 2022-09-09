Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire: U.S. Highway 12 Opening, Evacuations Lifting as Red Flag Warning Ends
U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass is open and evacuations set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County are being lifted this evening as the red flag warning — signaling high fire danger due to dry, windy conditions — ends. State...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Still Growing Saturday; More Wind, Heat in the Forecast
The Goat Rocks Fire is continuing to grow in the forest outside Packwood, Lewis County’s easternmost community. It had scorched 1,600-1,800 acres as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the fire as of the incident command team’s most recent update at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Goat Rocks Fire
Lewis County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Goat Rocks Fire located in Lewis County, near the town of Packwood. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 9, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Goble, Lewis County Fire District 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures
Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
Chronicle
Fire Updates: State Fire Mobilization Resources Approved as Goat Rocks Fire Reaches 1,800 Acres
Goat Rocks Fire Central: This post will be updated with additional information throughout the course of the fire. To see more headlines, visit chronline.com. 10:30 p.m. Friday Update: Forest Service Provides Update on Goat Rocks Fire:. Washington Emergency Management has said the Goat Rocks Fire is now at 1,800 acres,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Officials Scale Back Search For Missing Yakima Boy
Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."
Chronicle
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
Looking to Buy or Sell a Home Home? Yakima in a Sellers Market
Are you in the market to buy or sell a home in Yakima? Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty says it's still a seller's market. Bemis says the median home sales price today is $350,000 which is a 9% increase over last year at this time when the price was $320,000. A lot of people purchased homes in the month of August in Yakima with 224 sold. 219 homes sold in August of last year so this year saw a 2% increase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child
Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Yakima Boy Still Missing As Search Continues
The search continues Monday for a missing 4-year-old child in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child, who told police he couldn't find his boy identified as Lucian. The father says the family searched "frantically" for Lucian before calling police. Yakima Police spent Saturday night searching before the operation was turned over to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office search and rescue unit which spent Sunday looking in waters around the park. Since then more than 100 people from many different agencies have been looking for Lucian but so far he hasn't been found. More people and equipment are expected Monday.
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0