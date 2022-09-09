Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO