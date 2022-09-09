ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packwood, WA

Chronicle

Goat Rocks Fire Still Growing Saturday; More Wind, Heat in the Forecast

The Goat Rocks Fire is continuing to grow in the forest outside Packwood, Lewis County’s easternmost community. It had scorched 1,600-1,800 acres as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the fire as of the incident command team’s most recent update at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Goat Rocks Fire

Lewis County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Goat Rocks Fire located in Lewis County, near the town of Packwood. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 9, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Goble, Lewis County Fire District 10.
Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures

Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
Chronicle

Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response

Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
The Suburban Times

What if it was more than clouds?

Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
News Talk KIT

Officials Scale Back Search For Missing Yakima Boy

Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."
News Talk KIT

Looking to Buy or Sell a Home Home? Yakima in a Sellers Market

Are you in the market to buy or sell a home in Yakima? Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty says it's still a seller's market. Bemis says the median home sales price today is $350,000 which is a 9% increase over last year at this time when the price was $320,000. A lot of people purchased homes in the month of August in Yakima with 224 sold. 219 homes sold in August of last year so this year saw a 2% increase.
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
News Talk KIT

Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child

Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Still Missing As Search Continues

The search continues Monday for a missing 4-year-old child in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child, who told police he couldn't find his boy identified as Lucian. The father says the family searched "frantically" for Lucian before calling police. Yakima Police spent Saturday night searching before the operation was turned over to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office search and rescue unit which spent Sunday looking in waters around the park. Since then more than 100 people from many different agencies have been looking for Lucian but so far he hasn't been found. More people and equipment are expected Monday.
thurstontalk.com

2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

