WHSV
Education Secretary sees interest in lab schools from across the state
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Education says interest in creating lab schools in Virginia is coming from all sections of the state. Aimee Guidera briefed members of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday morning. She said 20 colleges and universities, 13 community colleges and 4 higher education centers...
WHSV
W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday has passed a bill that would place restrictions on abortions. According to our crew at the scene, delegates passed the measure by a 78-17 vote. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the legislation. The legislation would ban abortion except...
WHSV
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
WHSV
Secretary Miguel Cardona stops in Harrisonburg for Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona continued his Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour in Shenandoah Valley visiting schools across the country to better highlight what school districts and universities need and have done to support students through the pandemic. “For the last two...
