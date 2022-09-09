ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Education Secretary sees interest in lab schools from across the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Education says interest in creating lab schools in Virginia is coming from all sections of the state. Aimee Guidera briefed members of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday morning. She said 20 colleges and universities, 13 community colleges and 4 higher education centers...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday has passed a bill that would place restrictions on abortions. According to our crew at the scene, delegates passed the measure by a 78-17 vote. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the legislation. The legislation would ban abortion except...
POLITICS
WHSV

Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy