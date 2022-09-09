ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
TODAY.com

How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking

Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
KTEN.com

How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
Distractify

Woman Slammed for Comments on Couple’s Stillborn Baby, Sister Kicks Her Out of House

One of the worst pains anyone can go through is experiencing the loss of their child. It's a grief that no one ever really gets over, but rather, something one learns to live with. Fatherly writes: "The loss of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. Though it’s not a terribly common experience in the United States — about 10,000 children between the ages of 1 and 14 died in 2018 — the horrific potential for losing a child looms large."
Newsweek

Groom Refusing to Let Bride's Teen Daughter Make Wedding Cake Sparks Fury

A bride-to-be is being urged to dump her fiancé after he took offense at the idea of her daughter making their wedding cake. While marriage traditions have changed and evolved over the years, wedding cakes play a prominent role in celebrations. According to Loria Stern, a professional chef and caterer, that's because of the opportunity for wedding cakes to create something that reflects a happy union.
Lefty Graves

Desperate woman attempts suicide in effort to escape her abusive controlling husband's grasp

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small country kitchen for a few years. One of my coworkers, that had been there a few months longer than I had began to come into work in the middle of summer wearing long sleeves that were out of place for working in a kitchen in the heat of summer. While we all thought that it was odd, she would explain it away, saying that her “eczema” was acting up or that she was warding off a cold and feeling chilled that day.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
psychologytoday.com

Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last

Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
herviewfromhome.com

Parenting Feels Like a Lot Because It Is a Lot

The endless piles of laundry. The closets and shelves filled with toys and clothes that should have been donated long ago. The meals that need to be made and the groceries that need to be bought. The emails to read and the appointments to book. The drop-off times and pick-up...
psychologytoday.com

The End of the Affair

For the past year and a half, Sue has been struggling to feel herself again after the discovery of her husband’s 6-month affair. Len was the last person Sue imagined would ever cheat; he simply had too much integrity to stray. Or so she thought. When a co-worker flirted...
