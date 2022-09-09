Read full article on original website
"My mom pushed me away when I tried to hug her." The forgotten child's revenge
Forgotten children. The child that wasn’t loved by his parents. The child that grew up in a corner. He will be stuck there for decades, even when he becomes an adult, because his childhood was stolen and love denied.
Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip
A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
How 1 woman lost 112 pounds with the 80/20 diet rule and walking
Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact
Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
Woman Telling Sister-in-Law Her Baby's Age Is Wrong Backed: 'Correct Me'
"Your child is not 6 months until the 10th. You are incorrect," one user said.
My mother-in-law was so rude to me at dinner & told me to get Botox, but the worst was the ‘special gift’ she gave me
ONE woman has shared the rude remarks made over dinner by her mother-in-law, who brazenly suggested she get Botox. But she says the cherry on top wasn't the dig at how she was aging, but rather the "special gift" she gave her at the end of the evening. Reddit user...
Woman Slammed for Comments on Couple’s Stillborn Baby, Sister Kicks Her Out of House
One of the worst pains anyone can go through is experiencing the loss of their child. It's a grief that no one ever really gets over, but rather, something one learns to live with. Fatherly writes: "The loss of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. Though it’s not a terribly common experience in the United States — about 10,000 children between the ages of 1 and 14 died in 2018 — the horrific potential for losing a child looms large."
Groom Refusing to Let Bride's Teen Daughter Make Wedding Cake Sparks Fury
A bride-to-be is being urged to dump her fiancé after he took offense at the idea of her daughter making their wedding cake. While marriage traditions have changed and evolved over the years, wedding cakes play a prominent role in celebrations. According to Loria Stern, a professional chef and caterer, that's because of the opportunity for wedding cakes to create something that reflects a happy union.
Desperate woman attempts suicide in effort to escape her abusive controlling husband's grasp
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small country kitchen for a few years. One of my coworkers, that had been there a few months longer than I had began to come into work in the middle of summer wearing long sleeves that were out of place for working in a kitchen in the heat of summer. While we all thought that it was odd, she would explain it away, saying that her “eczema” was acting up or that she was warding off a cold and feeling chilled that day.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Dad asks if it's wrong to ask wife to watch newborn at night during maternity leave.
Parenting a baby is hard, and sometimes one parent feels like they're doing all the work. When this dad feels just that, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:. "AITA for asking my wife to take care of our newborn during the night hours while she is on maternity leave?"
Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings
When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last
Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
Parenting Feels Like a Lot Because It Is a Lot
The endless piles of laundry. The closets and shelves filled with toys and clothes that should have been donated long ago. The meals that need to be made and the groceries that need to be bought. The emails to read and the appointments to book. The drop-off times and pick-up...
Parents ask if they were wrong to hide teenage daughter's autism from her.
Having a neurodivergent child is difficult, but is it ever okay to hide their diagnosis from them? When these parents want to protect their daughter by waiting to tell her about her autism, and then get called out for it, they take to the popular Reddit forum to ask:. "AITA...
Family Blasted for 'Disgusting' Reaction to Woman's Noticeable Weight Loss
"People have an unfair bias and we need to learn that it's unacceptable," wrote a Reddit user, after the poster commented "growing up fat was hard."
I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults—here are 5 phrases they always said to their kids
The things that parents say to their kids can either encourage and give them confidence, or lower their self-esteem and hold them back in life. So how do we avoid doing the latter? As I researched and wrote my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful adults about how they helped their kids achieve their dreams.
The End of the Affair
For the past year and a half, Sue has been struggling to feel herself again after the discovery of her husband’s 6-month affair. Len was the last person Sue imagined would ever cheat; he simply had too much integrity to stray. Or so she thought. When a co-worker flirted...
Single Dad Slammed for Complaints Over Good-Natured Nanny: 'Just Shut Up'
"Idk what you're even complaining about," one commenter quipped. "This woman is literally Mary Poppins."
