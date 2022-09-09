ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Comments / 28

Huckleberry Maceleon
9d ago

Stay off the internet and don’t listen to that other girl. She secretly hates you and wants nothing more than your unconditional surrender.

Reply(4)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nolensville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Nolensville, TN
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Drama#Elementary School#Linus Elementary
PopCrush

Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding

A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting

Comments / 0

Community Policy