ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
949wdkb.com

DeKalb Chamber Restaurant Week Starts September 19th

DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week is back from September 19 – September 24, 2022. This year, over ten DeKalb Chamber Member restaurants will be offering discounts, specials, and new menu items for Restaurant Week! This weeklong event is a great opportunity to try out a new restaurant, taste a new dish, or visit an old favorite. For the full listing of specials and offers, go to www.dekalb.org.
DEKALB, IL
949wdkb.com

Sycamore United Methodist Church To Host Thrift And Bake Sale

The Sycamore United Methodist Church at 160 Johnson Avenue is having a Thrift and Bake Sale on Friday September 30th and Saturday October 1st. Hours are Friday 8:30 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM until noon. Come shop for adult and children’s clothes, books, puzzles, toys, shoes, housewares,...
SYCAMORE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
949wdkb.com

THIS WEEK IN HUSKIE ATHLETICS

Seven Northern Illinois University teams are in action this week! Football hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday while volleyball plays host to Rhode Island and Southern Indiana at Victor E. Court. Both soccer teams hit the road this weekend as they continue their quests for a MAC Championship. Cross Country looks to have a strong showing at the Tom Hoffman Invitational and men’s tennis heads down the road to compete in the River Forest Collegiate Invitational. Finally, after a top-5 finish at the Redbird Invitational, women’s golf travels west for the Coeur D’Alene Collegiate Invitational.
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy