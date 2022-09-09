Seven Northern Illinois University teams are in action this week! Football hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday while volleyball plays host to Rhode Island and Southern Indiana at Victor E. Court. Both soccer teams hit the road this weekend as they continue their quests for a MAC Championship. Cross Country looks to have a strong showing at the Tom Hoffman Invitational and men’s tennis heads down the road to compete in the River Forest Collegiate Invitational. Finally, after a top-5 finish at the Redbird Invitational, women’s golf travels west for the Coeur D’Alene Collegiate Invitational.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO