It wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Commanders are 1-0 for the first time in two years after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If the game’s script was any indication, Commanders fans are in for a rollercoaster of a season. To make a (very) long story short, Washington dominated the first half to the tune of a 14-3 halftime lead. The Jaguars punched back in the second half, but Ron Rivera’s side had just enough fight to get the job done.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO