James Randall McCurry, 74, of Newton, N.C., passed away on September 8, 2022, after a period of declining health. Randall was born on March 17, 1948, the son of the late Loy and Louise McCurry. He was married to his wife Bonnie for one month shy of 50 years. He was a graduate of Western Carolina University and went on to become a sales manager for Lance snack foods and a vendor in the millwork area in several Lowe’s stores.

