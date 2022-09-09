ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumni Sports Day

Suffield Academy alums returned to campus for athletics events on September 10. Assistant Director of Development (and attendee) Colin Dowd ’12 said, “On a beautiful and warm Saturday afternoon, Suffield alums came back to campus to participate in a soccer game against our boys’ varsity team and a cross country run. The alums were all excited to get back to campus and reminisce with coaches, faculty members, and students. There was a reception at Gay Manse after the contests to bring everyone together. The Development office looks forward to several upcoming receptions around the country.”
Underclass Prize Day '22

Suffield Academy held underclass prize day in Tisch Field House during the chapel period on September 12. This annual event recognizes achievements from the previous school year across academic departments. Some college book prizes and awards for school-wide achievements and commitment to community service are presented. View photos from the event and see a list of award winners below.
