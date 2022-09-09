Suffield Academy alums returned to campus for athletics events on September 10. Assistant Director of Development (and attendee) Colin Dowd ’12 said, “On a beautiful and warm Saturday afternoon, Suffield alums came back to campus to participate in a soccer game against our boys’ varsity team and a cross country run. The alums were all excited to get back to campus and reminisce with coaches, faculty members, and students. There was a reception at Gay Manse after the contests to bring everyone together. The Development office looks forward to several upcoming receptions around the country.”

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO