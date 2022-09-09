Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Suspect Shoots Victim With Stolen Gun Over Bike Dispute
A 30-year-old man is facing a multitude of charges after an alleged shooting in Moses Lake over a bike. A Victim goes to homeless camp to confront the suspect. A Monday night shooting has left a victim in Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake after an altercation over a stolen bike.
610KONA
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues
A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
Comments / 0