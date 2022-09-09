Read full article on original website
Quinta Brunson Gets Her Revenge on Kimmel by Crashing Monologue to Call Out ‘Dumb’ Emmys Bit
He had to say something about it eventually. Jimmy Kimmel managed to become the most controversial part of Monday night’s generally cringe-worthy Emmys when a bit that started with him being dragged “unconscious” by Will Arnett onto the stage to present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series ended with him getting dragged on Twitter for remaining on stage during Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech.Instead of addressing the incident during his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel waited until Wednesday when Brunson herself was scheduled to be his guest.The host was more than 10 minutes into his opening...
Lainey Wilson Performs Her First Song That Was Ever Featured On ‘Yellowstone,’ “Workin’ Overtime,” At The ACM Honors
I already know Lainey Wilson is going to bring it as a cast member on Yellowstone. She’s one of the newest cast members of Season 5 of the hit Paramount series, and at the ACM Honors recently, she broke out an oldie called “Workin’ Overtime.” The song was originally featured on her 2018 self-titled EP. Lainey will fittingly playing a musician named Abby on the show, and confirmed to press prior to this event that her character is actually very similar […] The post Lainey Wilson Performs Her First Song That Was Ever Featured On ‘Yellowstone,’ “Workin’ Overtime,” At The ACM Honors first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
