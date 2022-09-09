Read full article on original website
CMDA Peru Mission Trip Interest Meeting
Join Radiology IG for our first IG meeting on Monday, September 26th from 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM in BSEB room 276. We will be hearing from our group’s faculty sponsor, Dr. Montu Patel, about what exactly radiology is, what day-to-day practice looks like, and how the academic training course is. The first 15 people to arrive in person will receive FREE...
Employee Biometric Screenings
Nicholson Tower, Conf. Room D (5th fl.) On-Campus Biometric Screenings | OKC | Nicholson Tower, Conf. Room D (5th floor) Blood Pressure/InBody Body Composition/Blood Glucose/Cholesterol. Know where you stand with your health and receive detailed insight from certified staff and an OU Health Physicians provider on what you can do...
2022 Oklahoma Statewide Autism Conference
The Oklahoma Autism Network is proud to be hosting the two, half-day Annual Oklahoma Autism Conference this year on October 20-21st. The theme focuses on the intentional decisions necessary to help ensure successful transitions into adult life for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Considering the events, activities, and processes associated with key changes between environments throughout the lifespan of an individual, the topic is important for individuals with autism as well as the families, educators, and professionals who support them.
