The Oklahoma Autism Network is proud to be hosting the two, half-day Annual Oklahoma Autism Conference this year on October 20-21st. The theme focuses on the intentional decisions necessary to help ensure successful transitions into adult life for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Considering the events, activities, and processes associated with key changes between environments throughout the lifespan of an individual, the topic is important for individuals with autism as well as the families, educators, and professionals who support them.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO