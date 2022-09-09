Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Female NY Giants Fan Railroads Guy In Stands After Tennessee Titans Fan Throws A Drink In Her Face & Runs Away
Yesterday, the New York Giants shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20. It was quite shocking, considering the Giants were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but with a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, it appears that this is a new team that’s ready to make some noise.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
thecomeback.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprising starting quarterback decision
After Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that will keep him sidelined for “several weeks,” many fans expected the team to attempt to trade for a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyler Huntley, or Mason Rudolph to serve as the team’s starter until Prescott returns. But the Cowboys have made it clear they aren’t going to do that.
J.R. Smith tells Colin Kaepernick that Dallas Cowboys need him, urges QB to ‘stay ready’
During the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury. Now, he’s going to have to undergo surgery and could miss nearly half the season. It’s a massive hit to a team...
Jason Garrett was hung out to dry with his game pick in nightmare debut on NBC Sunday Night Football
JASON Garrett had a Sunday Night Football debut to forget last night. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has stepped into a media career with NBC this season. Garrett was in the studio for Sunday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler had concerns about team before Prescott's injury
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brice Butler played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017. He was on the team when Dak Prescott got drafted. Now working in the media himself, he delivers an honest take on the team and the expectations of the fans. Keep in mind, this was before Prescott's injury in the season opener. "We all know why people hate the Cowboys fanbase and we also know why people inside the fanbase love the fanbase," Butler said. "There is a sense of faith beyond anything I can explain. I know that everyone that is a Cowboys fan believes the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl."
Look: Mike McCarthy's Reaction To Dak's Injury Is Going Viral
Mike McCarthy and the rest of Cowboys Nation had the same reaction to Dak Prescott's thumb injury on Sunday night. NBC's cameras caught the Dallas coach speaking to the training staff after the game and his face said it all:. The interaction started to viral among NFL fans on Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cam Newton reveals he heavily considered Virginia Tech because of its school colors
With his exuberant and unique game-day ensembles, Cam Newton has made it clear that looking good means a lot to him. His passion for fashion almost resulted in the former Heisman Trophy attending a university not named Florida or Auburn. On an episode of Eli’s Places, Cam Newton revealed to...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & His Wife Brittany Are East Texas Kids Turned NFL Royalty
Most Texans who grew up in the state have fond memories of attending Texas high school football games and hanging out with friends to cheer the local teams on. One of the most well-known couples in the sports league these days, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, had that exact experience in Tyler, TX nearly a decade ago.
Comments / 0