Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
thecomeback.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprising starting quarterback decision

After Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that will keep him sidelined for “several weeks,” many fans expected the team to attempt to trade for a veteran quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyler Huntley, or Mason Rudolph to serve as the team’s starter until Prescott returns. But the Cowboys have made it clear they aren’t going to do that.
CBS DFW

Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler had concerns about team before Prescott's injury

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brice Butler played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017.   He was on the team when Dak Prescott got drafted.  Now working in the media himself, he delivers an honest take on the team and the expectations of the fans. Keep in mind, this was before Prescott's injury in the season opener.   "We all know why people hate the Cowboys fanbase and we also know why people inside the fanbase love the fanbase," Butler said. "There is a sense of faith beyond anything I can explain. I know that everyone that is a Cowboys fan believes the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl."
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
