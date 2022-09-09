The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) in partnership with Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) and GameSense launched “PlayMyWay,” a voluntary budgeting tool available on electronic games at EBH. PlayMyWay is designed to allow Wynn Rewards players the ability to monitor the amount of money they spend, and to support their decision to continue or stop play. PlayMyWay is an innovative budgeting tool currently available to patrons at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and now accessible at EBH.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO